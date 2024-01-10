Drive-by shooter behind bars for 'despicable crime against family'

A burglary victim has told a drive-by shooter to "consider yourself blessed" no one died during a violent home invasion.
"One small change during your despicable crime against my family and you could have killed me, or worse, one of my children", the man said in a victim impact statement.
The burglar, Connor John Manns, aged in his mid-20s, has been sentenced to more than seven years jail, with a non-parole period of more then three years and 10 months.
In December 2023, the ACT Supreme Court sentenced Manns for three separate series of crimes including a drive by shooting, burglary and robbery.
Manns had pleaded guilty to multiple charges including robbery, aggravated burglary, recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, and driving a stolen vehicle.
Last year he was found guilty by a jury of attempting to intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm, and not guilty of attempted murder.
In November 2021, Manns fired a .25 calibre pistol from a moving car towards another man on a suburban Casey street after the pair fought over messages and planned to meet to "sort it out like men".
Despite messages Manns sent that included telling his victim he wanted "to see blood" and "I'll put nine holes and fist f--- the holes", a jury agreed he did not intend to kill on the night in question.
Five months before the drive-by shooting, Manns and another unknown man tried to force their way into a home in Bonner via the front door. When one of the people in the home saw what was happening he deadbolted the door and armed himself with a knife from the kitchen.
At one stage, the unknown co-offender produced a gun and fired it at the bottom of the door. The bullet went through the front door, into the house and grazed the outside of the victim's left leg.
Despite this, the victim refused to move and told Manns words to the effect of: "I'm not f---ing moving my foot".
Shortly afterwards the two burglars fled the home.
According to ACT Supreme Court sentencing remarks, when searching the home of the victims, police found a hydroponic cannabis system in the garage.
They also seized small quantities of illicit drugs and cash, as well as prohibited firearms, weapons and ammunition.
In July 27, 2021, Manns and two co-accused robbed a 17-year-old boy after luring him "under the pretence of selling him cannabis", the published remarks state.
The burglary victim, in a statement to the ACT Supreme Court, said he "experienced excruciating pain" when he was shot.
"I was taken to the hospital via ambulance, where scans had to be done to check for fragments," the victim stated.
"I also developed infections in that leg as a direct consequence of being shot."
The man's partner, also in a victim impact statement, directly addressed Manns.
"I want you to think about how you would feel if someone unknown to you, for no discernible reason, kicked in your door and fired shots in the direction of your young child," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.