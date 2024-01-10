The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Drive-by shooter behind bars for 'despicable crime against family'

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 11 2024 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A burglary victim has told a drive-by shooter to "consider yourself blessed" no one died during a violent home invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.