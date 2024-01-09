Times Past: January 10, 1974

The prime minister's wife, Mrs Margaret Whitlam, created a "fuss" on this day in 1974 when she was appointed as the first woman on the Board of Commonwealth Hostels.
"Why pick on me?" she asked on arrival at a press conference in Sydney nearly an hour late. Someone pointed out that she was after all, the prime minister's wife. "That's just an accident of marriage," she replied. The job was part-time with a director's fee plus travelling expenses.
Mrs Whitlam would help six male directors in policy decisions for all Commonwealth hostels in Australia. She said it was not the case of jobs for the girls, nor was she in it for the money. It was a case of jobs for the qualified. She was a trained social worker and believed she would have been offered the position even if she weren't the prime minister's wife.
At the time, Commonwealth Hostels Ltd was responsible for the administration of 26 Commonwealth hostels throughout Australia. The hostels accommodated a large portion of migrant women and female public servants.
