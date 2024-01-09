'Prime area': Greens launch push to bulldoze racecourse for housing

The ACT Greens have launched another attack on the racing industry, calling for the entire Thoroughbred Park precinct to be redeveloped into housing while refusing to nominate alternate locations for racing.
Greens MLA Jo Clay has been trying to gather momentum for the end of public funding for the racing industry in Canberra over the past two years.
But Clay has now turned her attention to the proposal to redevelop parts of Thoroughbred Park, which has been earmarked as a financial lifeline for the Canberra Racing Club.
The club has been working to secure a Territory Plan Variation to sell unused land around the racetrack in Lyneham to develop housing close to the light rail network.
It is a move backed by ACT Labor, which is keen to create more residential and commercial space along the light-rail corridor.
But while the club wants racing to co-exist with new opportunities, Clay, who is the Greens' animal welfare spokesperson and the chair of a planning committee, has floated the prospect of the entire block being used for housing.
Her thought bubble shocked the Canberra Racing Club and ACT Labor.
"Canberra is a housing crisis. We need more homes," Clay said.
"We're really interested in looking at the race track in Canberra at the moment. That is really, really close to the heart of Canberra, is on two light rail stops.
"We're really interested to see that in a lot of places around Australia, like in Sydney, they're having this really deep conversation about what should be the future of their race track.
"I've been leading the conversation for the Greens for some time about the future of the horse-racing industry here. They've made it very clear to us they do not see a viable future unless they have public funding and taxpayer subsidies.
"We're clear at the Greens - we don't think it's appropriate for taxpayers to subsidise the horse-racing industry ... We don't support horse racing as an industry.
"... Looking at all these pieces, we'd love to know what the Canberra community would like to see for that site."
ACT Planning Minister Chris Steel rejected Clay's thought bubble. The race club has a lease to use the site until at least 2100.
Clay said she had been in discussions with the club, but it's understood the issue of demolishing the precinct has never been raised with Canberra racing officials.
"It's disappointing to see the Greens come out with this proposal without any consultation with Labor or with the racing club.
"The government is already working with the racing club on the implementation of their master plan for the precinct, which includes additional housing.
"The Greens know that more housing can be accommodated on the existing site and include the club. It's not a binary choice."
Clay has previously called for an immediate end to a $41 million funding deal for the industry - which covers horse racing and harness racing. Chief Minister Andrew Barr dismissed her proposal for an ACT budget variation.
The Canberra Racing Club declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday.
Barr has repeatedly attempted to calm concerns for racing officials and employees in Canberra, reiterating his commitment to the existing funding deal which will continue until June 2027.
But the division between ACT Labor and the ACT Greens on the issue is expected to be raised in the lead up to the election this year, Clay describing the arrangement as a "sweetheart deal" and pushing for Thoroughbred Park to be demolished.
She raised the housing plans for Thoroughbred Park in the wake of a plan in Sydney to build 25,000 homes on the site of the Rosehill racecourse. The proposed sale was expected to raise $5 billion, with a new course to be built elsewhere.
Clay's initial post on social media on December 14 has had seven reactions and two comments.
"It's just one area that would be absolutely prime for housing," Clay told reporters on Tuesday.
"Since this topic came up, we've been running some Facebook posts and ads and I have had a lot of people talk to me in the community, a lot of people are interested in seeing different types of housing out there.
"I have been listening to the horse-racing industry themselves, and a lot of commentators are saying they don't think they are viable. I'm interested in making sure that if that industry is not viable, we need to start making plans."
Asked why she was persisting with the push to end funding for the racing industry and the housing plan despite being at odds with ACT Labor, Clay said: "It's really important in a housing crisis that we look at key sites.
"... The Greens think it is time to end sweetheart, special funding deals under MOUs for specific industry groups like horse racing."
The racing club is on alert for government roadblocks after an Inner North District Strategy Plan masterplan for the site suggested the racecourse should be replaced with a green corridor of trees, housing and retail facilities. The plan was published on Melbourne Cup day two years ago, and was described as a "hostile takeover".
The government later apologised and said the plan had been published in error. The racing club is pushing ahead with its plans to redevelop 17 hectares of land on the site to diversify its income in the coming years.
Asked if the racing industry should be able to continue in Canberra if it could fund itself after its planned Thoroughbred Park development, Clay said: "The Greens don't support the horse-racing industry, but the Greens haven't taken any view as to whether we need to take further steps to end that industry."
