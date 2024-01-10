The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 11, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
January 11 2024 - 12:00am
In a warping look back to look into the future, on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times featured a story about computers in the home and how they were beginning to integrate into everyday life. While in 2024, every person has a computer in their pocket and usually other versions around the home.

