Times Past: January 11, 1995

In a warping look back to look into the future, on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times featured a story about computers in the home and how they were beginning to integrate into everyday life. While in 2024, every person has a computer in their pocket and usually other versions around the home.
Home may be where the heart is, but it is also more and more where the chips are. Microchips. Results of a survey released on the 10th January 1995 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that nearly a quarter of Australian households had computers. And the ACT - with 35.8 percent - was leading the pack.
One such computer literate family, the Kerr family of South Canberra, used their PC everyday. Mrs Kerr used it to write letters and what she described as "mainly domestic uses", while her husband, Robert, an IT consultant used it for buisness and lesiure. The two kids ages 12 and 8, used the PC for games and school work.
Speaking with computer-owning families, the main theme was parents saying "we bought it for the children". It was not a cheap endevour with more than a quarter of the 23 percent of households in Australia had shelled out two to three thousands dollars for a computer and the same again for the software to run it.
The purchasing of computers and their uses fell into two categories - education and entertainment (games) which were also inspeperable. After all, good games educate and education using computers is generally fun and accounted for 47.4 percent of home computer usage. General word processing accounted for only 14.6 percent.
Businesses were also a part of the uptake of computers but not all had a modem to connect to the internet so they could use the fax machine capabilities or the other fledgling manifestations of the information highway which would soon be upon us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.