How to get in shape, eat your vegetables and create a cozy home

Amantha Imber. Penguin. $36.99.
Are you trapped in a cycle of unhealthy habits? You are not alone - we all have unique barriers that get in the way of making permanent changes to our health. Psychologist Dr Amantha Imber steps away from the one-size-fits-all approach and brings together the specific psychological barriers stopping you from achieving better health, cutting-edge research into what we should eat, how to get fit, and how to sleep better, the latest behavioural science that helps us make these changes stick, and an easy method to create your own personalised and actionable plan to change your habits.
Ben Rothenberg. Text. $36.99.
Most tennis fans met the Haitian-American-Japanese player Naomi Osaka for the first time as they watched her win the 2018 US Open in a controversial match against Serena Williams. Since then, Osaka has galvanised the tennis world not only by winning three more grand slams - all tennis fans will remember Osaka winning the Australian Open twice - but also by being outspoken on matters of social justice and mental health. Rothenberg has covered Naomi Osaka around the world since she emerged onto the WTA Tour in 2014 and here tells her story.
Ella Mills. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
Mills, founder of the blog Deliciously Ella, presents 75 simple plant-based recipes that take less than 30 minutes to make in no more than five steps and contain no more than 10 ingredients. She shares vibrant, colourful, speedy, plant-based recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner that are intended to help people look after their wellbeing while enjoying what they they cook and eat. In addition to eating better, she advises people need to make sure they carve out time to exercise, manage stress, get enough sleep and make time for friends, while juggling life's other many demands.
Liz Marie Galvan. HarperCollins. $39.99.
This book of inspiration is all about what helps you feel at home. Create your own quiet refuge with tips and décor ideas from blogger and author Galvan. She offers easy and affordable ways to make any space feel comfortable, home tips, garden ideas, and easy gathering suggestions. The book has space for you to record room dimensions, paint colours, shopping lists, project plans, and monthly checklists to keep your home running smoothly. It's a companion to the author's Cozy White Cottage and Cozy White Cottage Seasons to help make your home and your heart a place of cosiness, connection, and rest.
Simon Rowell. Text. $34.99.
After gunshots echo through the summer night on Mount Macedon, Detective Sergeant Zoe Mayer and her loyal service dog, Harry, race to the summit at first light. What they find looks like a grisly murder-suicide: an alleged fraudster named Piers Johnson, and his lawyer Antony Peterson, both dead from bullet wounds, a gun lying nearby. Something about the scene doesn't stack up. There are plenty of suspects, but no one seems to be telling the truth. Zoe's instincts are ignited, as the pressure to find and charge the culprit becomes intense. As if that isn't enough, Peterson's teenage daughter Sarah is snatched off the street.
Liam Murphy. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
In Melbourne in 1997, Mark Ward is struggling after the sudden death of his mother. His father, Dylan, had abandoned them when Mark was still a child and Mark has always believed he died in a car accident shortly afterwards. Clearing out his mother's house, Mark is shocked to discover a collection of letters written to her by Dylan - some of which postdate his supposed death. Dylan's letters become beacons for Mark, who sees in them a final chance to achieve closure, as well as his own redemption. With a burning suspicion that Dylan may still be out there, Mark decides to retrace the journey taken by his estranged father 20 years earlier.
Stefanie London. HarperCollins. $22.99.
August Merriweather has always been good with animals. Men, not so much. She's been falling for the wrong guys ever since her regrettable crush on Keaton Sax, older brother of her best friend, Leah. Now a widower, Keaton is formidable on Wall Street, but August knows he just wants to give his family security. So when Leah asks Keaton to wrangle her husky at a weekend talent competition, Keaton says yes - and begs August to help him win the event for Leah. She finds herself relaxing and getting to see the softer side of the man she once loved. Is this just a temporary truce? Or could Keaton finally be the right guy at the right time?
Francis Spufford. Allen & Unwin. $49.99.
On a snowy night at the end of winter, two detectives find a body on the roof of a skyscraper. It's 1922, and Americans are drinking in speakeasies, dancing to jazz, stepping quickly to the tempo of modern times. Beside the Mississippi, the ancient city of Cahokia lives on - a teeming industrial metropolis, containing every race and creed. Among them, peace holds. Just about. But that body on the roof is about to spark off a week that will spill the city's secrets, and bring it, against a soundtrack of wailing clarinets and gunfire, either to destruction or rebirth.
