How to get in shape, eat your vegetables and create a cozy home

August Merriweather has always been good with animals. Men, not so much. She's been falling for the wrong guys ever since her regrettable crush on Keaton Sax, older brother of her best friend, Leah. Now a widower, Keaton is formidable on Wall Street, but August knows he just wants to give his family security. So when Leah asks Keaton to wrangle her husky at a weekend talent competition, Keaton says yes - and begs August to help him win the event for Leah. She finds herself relaxing and getting to see the softer side of the man she once loved. Is this just a temporary truce? Or could Keaton finally be the right guy at the right time?