The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Why might you tickle a baby's foot?

By Rod Taylor
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This question provides scientific proof to the idea that the best things in life are fun, free and perfectly harmless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.