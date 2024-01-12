Ask Fuzzy: Why might you tickle a baby's foot?

This question provides scientific proof to the idea that the best things in life are fun, free and perfectly harmless.
While tickling a baby's foot requires no further justification, it might just also tell you something useful about their health. And, if you can find a willing partner, it can also work with adults.
It requires nothing more than a bare foot and a smooth object that acts as a pointer.
Run the pointer along the sole of the foot (opposite the arch) towards the small toe.
Doing so will give one of three responses:
All being normal, the result will be either option one or three.
The clasping of option one makes perfect sense considering that we evolved from a tree dwelling species, where we'd hang onto a branch or mum to avoid falling. If you touch the baby's palm, they instinctively do a similar thing.
Not surprisingly, the Babinski reflex is named after the person who first described it. At a medical society meeting in 1896 Joseph Babinski outlined what he called the "phenomène des orteils".
Babinski was an outstanding neurologist of his time, who is also known for recording the strange and rare phenomenon of "anosognosia" ("Anton-Babinski syndrome") in which a blind person confabulates, adamant that they are capable of seeing.
He also gave us the tongue-twisting term "dysdiodochokinesis" for the neurological condition from the Greek words meaning "alternating" and "movements".
While the Babinski reflex is completely safe to try at home, diagnosis is more complicated and requires professional advice, for which Dr Google is not recommended.
Although highly unlikely, it can indicate a frightening array of conditions from spinal cord injury to brain tumours and cerebral palsy.
It should be noted that, as with all diagnostics, it is not foolproof because it can produce false positives or false negatives.
This applies whether to it's the Babinski reflex, COVID RATS or any other test.
A false positive indicates a disease where there isn't one, while a false negative fails to detect disease that is present.
The far more likely outcome of this exercise is to produce a laughing baby, which studies conclusively show is a good thing.
