Canberrans vent about Summernats on social media

There were just 20 noise complaints to ACT police and Access Canberra over Summernats, a number "generally comparable" to last year's event.
But this number was at odds with the vast array of complaints on social media, as Canberrans took to their screens to vent their frustrations at Canberra's yearly car festival.
People took to Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to complain about "bogans drag racing on my street, using our visitor parking spots, having people let off fireworks everywhere in the middle of the night", among other things.
There were several threads about how best to get rid of the festival altogether, although a number of commenters, while complaining about the bad behaviour, defended the festival as a major event that brought tourism dollars to Canberra.
ACT police also confirmed there were 169 traffic incidents and 70 general disturbances, but didn't provide a breakdown of which were related to Summernats.
Access Canberra received 22 complaints relating directly to the four-day Summernats festival, 12 of which were related to illegal parking, and six to noise. There was also one relating to crowd safety, and another to road closures.
By contrast, last year's Multicultural Festival in the city centre generated 12 noise complaints.
