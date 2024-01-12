Time to dive back in to North Queensland after Jasper

From the rainforest to the reef, we know that major events like cyclones can impact the Great Barrier Reef. Thankfully it doesn't seem like there's been much damage this time. Most of it's been minor - some broken coral, for instance - but the master reef guides have been out tending to these, mainly with a technique called "flipping coral" which means facing the fragments towards the sun to encourage regrowth. It's one of the reasons that embedding these master reef guides with tour companies that head out on the water every day has been such a big success.