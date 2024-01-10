The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

ACT robbing families of closure with police funding shortfall

By John Mikita
January 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans have followed with great interest the recent arrests of two 68-year-old suspects from Melbourne in the case of the 1999 home invasion of Canberra grandparents Irma and Gregor Palasics where sadly, Irma lost her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.