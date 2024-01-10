ACT robbing families of closure with police funding shortfall

Dr Annalisa Durdle, lecturer in forensic biology at Deakin University, states: "Before DNA had ever been used in a forensic case, forward thinking law enforcement bodies, like Victoria Police, were hopeful that one day technology would become advanced enough that DNA stains collected at crime scenes could prove useful. In 1982, Victoria Police made the decision to start storing biological material in a freezer. In 2011, they started re-examining these pieces of evidence and solved a lot of cold cases through the DNA."