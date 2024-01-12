Goodbye to engineered benchtops and hello to progress

Engineered stone has long been the go-to material for stylish homes across Australia. However, thanks to its prohibition, it will soon be a thing of the past.
WHS ministers from the Commonwealth, states and territories have now agreed to Safe Work Australia's recommendation to prohibit the use of all engineered stone to protect the health and safety of workers.
Marie Boland is the CEO of Safe Work Australia.
"Workplace exposure to respirable crystalline silica has led to an unacceptable increase in the number of cases of silicosis and other silica-related diseases. Expert analysis shows that silica dust from engineered stone poses unique hazards, and there is no evidence that low silica engineered stone is safe to work with," she said.
"This prohibition will make Australian workplaces safer and healthier."
However, there are plenty of alternatives to create the look you desire.
Let's take a look at porcelain. It's an exceptionally durable, natural, low-silica surface that can replicate anything from marble and granite to sandstone and slate.
In 2022, Caesarstone launched its collection of porcelain and will be releasing eight more designs in early 2024.
The first of this new collection will be two diametrically opposed surface designs - the warm white, striated surface of Libretta and the bold, midnight-black of Smokestone.
Laminate countertops can be a cost-effective choice and come in various colours and patterns. The upside is that they are easy to clean but may not be as heat-resistant or durable as stone.
Timber counters have seen a rise in popularity and can give your home an organic and warm feel. Recycled materials are also more in vogue. For a one-of-a-kind look, consider using recycled glass or timber.
For a chic urban feel, concrete countertops are the way to go. Not only are they durable, but they are also a more affordable option.
Other options include tile, stainless steel, glass, and quartz. Each has its pros and cons.
