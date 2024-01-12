The Canberra Times
Goodbye to engineered benchtops and hello to progress

January 13 2024 - 8:00am
Caesarstone Porcelain Libretta. Design by Studio Minosa. Picture supplied
Engineered stone has long been the go-to material for stylish homes across Australia. However, thanks to its prohibition, it will soon be a thing of the past.

