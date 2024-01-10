'It's been tough to sit out': Kyrgios to meet Djokovic at Australian Open

Figured you had no chance of seeing Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic on centre court at the Australian Open? Think again.
Kyrgios and Djokovic will sit down at Rod Laver Arena for a live episode of the controversial Canberran's new podcast Good Trouble on January 11.
The live episode is one of two Kyrgios - who will not play in the tournament due to injury - will record during this year's Australian Open, giving fans a teaser before the tennis sensation's new podcast drops on January 24.
Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay will be Kyrgios' guest on episode one, with Kyrgios targeting guests who have challenged the status quo and marched to the beat of their own drum.
We're talking boxing legend Mike Tyson, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, men's tennis star Francis Tiafoe, Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill, best-selling author and award-winning podcast host Jay Shetty, and Emmy Award-nominated actor-comedian Rainn Wilson.
"It's been tough for me to sit out the last year or so dealing with an injury, but I've had a lot of fun commentating and developing my own talk show," Kyrgios said.
Kyrgios' short-term future on the court remains uncertain after the former world No.13 managed just one ATP Tour match in 2023 due to serious knee and wrist issues.
But he won't be far from the action this month after European broadcasters Eurosport and Discovery+ announced Kyrgios will join their commentary team at the Australian Open.
Tennis Australia will also use Kyrgios to capture content for its social platforms throughout the tournament.
"Developing new audiences, promoting new platforms and finding new voices in tennis is crucial to the ongoing success of the sport and quite frankly, Nick does all of that naturally," Tennis Australia chief content officer Darren Pearce said.
"While we love, and live, our reputation as the happy slam, we have a focus on innovation and are prepared to push boundaries where we can in what is still a pretty traditional sport.
"Nick brings the edge - whether it's on or off the court. He excites new audiences and creates more interest in the game, which benefits us all."
This year looms as a pivotal moment in Kyrgios' career as he prepares to miss a second consecutive Australian Open through injury.
Kyrgios withdrew from the 2023 Open on the eve of the tournament with injury before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He didn't return until mid-year but tore a ligament in his right wrist in June, prompting his withdrawal from Wimbledon, and hasn't played since.
The timing stings after a stellar 2022, which offered another glimpse of what Kyrgios is capable of. Kyrgios can use his protected ranking of 21 until March 2024, nine months after his one and only match in 2023, and he would likely be a contender for a wildcard berth at the majors.
Kyrgios' video podcast series will be available on podcast platforms, the Tennis Channel, in Europe on Discovery+ and Eurosport, and Hana Kuma's YouTube channel.
