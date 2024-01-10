The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's been tough to sit out': Kyrgios to meet Djokovic at Australian Open

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 10 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Figured you had no chance of seeing Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic on centre court at the Australian Open? Think again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.