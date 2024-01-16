Renders v reality: how Canberra developments stack up

Promises of luxury buildings with glistening windows, towering green trees and a perfect sunset in the background are the hallmarks of the digital illustrations that advertise new apartment developments.
But how often does the reality match the render?
More often than not, the technical elements of the building will turn out just like the illustration that is presented by the developer, Canberra planner and environmental engineer Kip Tanner says.
Renders are not just used for marketing purposes, they are also submitted as part of the development application process.
While the ACT planning authority does not formally approve the renders, they are usually based on the project's technical drawings, such as floor plans and elevations.
"You would expect that because all of those other plans are [approved] and the developers are obliged to build what's been approved, that the buildings will end up looking more or less like the render," Mr Tanner said.
Where discrepancies between the renders and reality can occur are in the softer elements, like landscaping.
These differences likely don't come from a place of deception, Canberra architect Shannon Battisson said. Rather, they are often changes made when construction costs blow out.
"One of the easiest things to make something look really beautiful is to add greenery and softness and life around things," Ms Battisson, director of The Mill: Architecture and Design, said.
"But then when we actually do the construction, those are the easiest things to cut out if costs shift."
Trees and plants are usually presented in renders at a mature stage, sometimes five or 10 years down the track, Ms Battisson said.
"So I think that there's often a big difference between the render and the built product because those things that we love most and connect emotionally most to in a render are often the longest bit to get going," she said.
In some cases, a change of plans is unavoidable.
The Molonglo Falls residential project in Coombs, developed by Zapari, was originally planned to include a waterfall in the building's atrium with living plants cascading down the wall.
However the end result is a tiled wall with images of plants instead.
A compliance issue forced the plans to change, Zapari general manager of developments Nathan Ross said.
"At some stage during the design and construction, the builder advised that we would not be able to obtain ACT fire brigade support for a green wall as it was technically deemed a combustible facade," he said.
"As a result the real plants needed to be removed. They were replaced with a more costly option of imported porcelain tiles with images of plants."
Mr Ross said green walls are no longer incorporated into the group's designs.
Artist renders are becoming more lifelike and detailed. Developers have taken to adding expensive cars and crowds of people to their images.
The renders for the yet-to-be-developed The Markets apartments in Belconnen are some of the most intricate images of late. Developer Custom Apartments released early renders that show families buying coffee, kids playing and residents taking a dip in the rooftop pool.
"These days, in all honesty, there's plenty of renders that I really struggle to be able to tell whether it's a render or an actual image," Ms Battisson said.
The buildings themselves are also becoming more detailed thanks to advancements in design software, Mr Tanner said.
"More often than not you're looking at, basically, the [architectural] drawing of the building in three dimensions," he said.
"The renders are possibly getting more accurate."
However intricate and vivid they are becoming, renders are critical to the planning process, Mr Tanner said.
"I think it's really important to provide renders as part of the public notification for a development application because a lot of people struggle to translate two-dimensional plans and floor plans into what the building is actually going to look like in the street," he said.
Ms Battisson said there was value in adding "softening" elements to renders, such as landscaping and people, given their role in the end product.
But the extra touches - the sunsets and luxury cars - should be approached with caution, she said.
"We need as a community to learn to look past that and look at the quality of the space that you're getting," she said.
