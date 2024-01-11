The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 12, 1986

By Jess Hollingsworth
January 12 2024
Even politicians need to laugh and poke fun at themselves. A popular form of comic relief in the 1980's was the British TV show Yes, Prime Minister. On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times shared a report that the UK prime minister of the time, Margaret Thatcher, confessed to loving the show.

