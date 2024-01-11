Times Past: January 12, 1986

Even politicians need to laugh and poke fun at themselves. A popular form of comic relief in the 1980's was the British TV show Yes, Prime Minister. On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times shared a report that the UK prime minister of the time, Margaret Thatcher, confessed to loving the show.
Australia's politicians and public servants had also admitted an addiction to it. The antics of show character Jim Hacker and his department secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby, had built up a great following in Yes, Minister when the series ended in Britain in 1985. But the characters were back in and this time they were in Number 10 Downing Street with the malleable minister in Yes, Prime Minister. The show writers Jonathan Lynn and Anthony Jay had injected a stronger form of wit and satire into the new series causing a mixed reaction from the critics.
The Daily Mail suggested after seeing the show that no other country in the world would be prepared to show its masters in such a demeaning light. "It wouldn't have [been] done in Churchill's day. Yes, Prime Minister could only happen in a country that has stopped taking itself so seriously" it said.
The new series features the prime minister mulling over what sort of situation would cause him to push the nuclear war button. In the midst of this, the new PM can't get anyone to cook him lunch because his wife is out for the day and there is no cook at Number 10. "I have the power to blow up the world, but not to ask for scrambled eggs," Hacker whines.
