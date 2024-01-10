It's time for police to target the ACT's home-grown hoons

So if Jewish people are able to colonise Palestine on the basis that the Jews occupied the region thousands of years ago as the Kingdom of Judea (Letters, January 9) then the Italians should be able to colonise England on the basis it was part of the Roman Empire for almost 400 years. And, in so doing, throw English people out of their homes and kill lots of English women and children. Kym MacMillan's claims are nonsensical.