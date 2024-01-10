The Canberra Times
It's time for police to target the ACT's home-grown hoons

By Letters to the Editor
January 11 2024 - 5:30am
Full marks to ACT Policing acting Inspector Mark Richardson for correctly identifying one of the ongoing issues with Summernats: "moron" tourists.

