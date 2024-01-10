It's time for police to target the ACT's home-grown hoons

Full marks to ACT Policing acting Inspector Mark Richardson for correctly identifying one of the ongoing issues with Summernats: "moron" tourists.
Calling out the bad behaviour of visiting Summernats attendees, Inspector Richardson said: "The behaviour of these drivers, they just haven't evolved very far; I think they've really plateaued as a species, a subspecies of the human race".
Unfortunately, the eloquence of his remarks may well be lost on those it was intended for.
However, outside of Summernats, it may be time for ACT police to turn their attention to our own ACT resident "moron" drivers who populate our suburban roads and highways.
Where are the police in Friday afternoon when the Monaro Highway out of Fyshwick becomes a racetrack to Tuggeranong and the Lanyon Valley, where "moron" drivers vie with each other as if they were driving on the Bathurst track, overtake on the hard shoulder, drive at excessive speed and weave in and out of traffic recklessly?
Where are the ACT police when ACT drivers are speeding through suburban streets and school zones completely ignoring the posted limits?
As well as introducing the IQ test at the border, as suggested by acting Inspector Richardson, perhaps this should be included in all ACT driving tests. We also need numeracy and literacy tests as it appears that many of aforementioned "morons" can't read signs such as "slow down" or identify the number 80 on the speed signs.
So if Jewish people are able to colonise Palestine on the basis that the Jews occupied the region thousands of years ago as the Kingdom of Judea (Letters, January 9) then the Italians should be able to colonise England on the basis it was part of the Roman Empire for almost 400 years. And, in so doing, throw English people out of their homes and kill lots of English women and children. Kym MacMillan's claims are nonsensical.
I'm in Griffith NSW and my wife took up a new job in Canberra 12 months ago. So I'm regularly in the ACT.
On Christmas Eve, driving through Canberra I noticed cars were driving particularly poorly. I would allege some of the drivers were drunk.
I asked my wife how many times in the past 12 months she had been stopped for a random breath test. She looked over at me, thought a few moments, and was like "never".
I then realised that in the past four years during many trips to and from Canberra and I too had never be stopped for a roadside breath test.
Is there something special about people in the ACT which means they don't drink and drive?
Tanya Plibersek's refusal of the Port of Hastings development under the EPBC Act is deeply ironic given Labor's commitment to decarbonisation is seriously affected by the decision and the act, in 2024, astonishingly fails to address the need to reduce carbon emissions.
Sure it was John Howard's legislation. Labor cannot blame its tools though. It is now in a position to fix this longstanding gap in the national environmental laws.
There has been a lot of negative coverage about Summernats and the challenges it presents to our community.
Earlier this week my family and I were walking through the First Nations gallery at the National Museum of Australia.
We passed a large family with older children wearing mullets, thongs and car t-shirts. The family were looking intently at the Indigenous artefacts and discussing them.
After leaving the gallery I thought to myself, would this family have come to the "Canberra bubble", to the NMA, and experienced this amazing collection if it wasn't for Summernats?
Probably not. Although Summernats has challenges for Canberra it opens our city up to people from all walks of life who might not have visited otherwise.
They experience institutions that many Canberrans work all year to curate for all Australians.
Bruce Wright (Letters, January 10) is correct: "Alleged law breakers should be put before the courts where they will be subject to our system of justice".
The irony is that if prosecuted, their defence would rely upon "a lack of education, common sense and responsibility" as explaining their behaviours. The court would probably take pity on them.
This effectively confirms what acting Inspector Mark Richardson contended: These people haven't evolved very far.
In a large country like ours with 7.68 million square kilometres of land it's hard to imagine that we have a housing crisis. We need to act now, not just keep discussing options.
I have lost confidence in Albo's useless government. Our only hope now is the opposition.
We need to rezone low density land to dual or multi occupancy, release more council and government land, and develop some of the massive parks only used by snakes, lizards and magpies.
Another chaotic Summernats ends in finger pointing and recriminations highlighting the need for a deeper post mortem.
It's time "to go all David Attenborough and view this event as a social experiment", ("A mullet is just an upside down hipster beard: Surviving Summernats in the inner north", January 4).
A mission ideally suited to our Canberra academics and sociologists is to write the definitive anthropological study on these nomadic tribes regularly traipsing our valleys.
What drives these peoples into ritual displays of wanton power and the worship of shiny objects amid smoke and mirrors?
Why do watering holes become their revered shrines? Why do they stick to dated technology and eschew innovation?
How do their lungs cope with burnouts? What's their morbidity and mortality? What percentage of these tribes eventually defect to civilisation?
Plenty of scope here for metadata studies and doctoral theses.
Scholars, start your engines.
My father was an aircraft engineer; Rolls Royce aero engine division Derby, trained prior to being drafted into the RAF in 1939. I think he may have given me the engineering appreciation gene.
Regretfully however, I am at a loss to see the "celebration of engineering beauty in Summernats".
What it is trying to achieve? Noise, smoke, dangerous driving burnouts and risking the safety of bystanders does not contribute or reflect the current trajectory of the car industry.
It all seems so out of date and old fashioned, very 1960s and redundant in terms of 21st century living. We need to recalibrate our thinking regarding the "Nats". It might need an overhaul or even to be mothballed.
What's the point of a Senate inquiry into supermarket pricing? If the government of the day wants to ignore the findings they will be buried, never to be acted upon.
Never has there been a better example of this than the Senate inquiry into the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in 2015. Many flaws were identified. There were more than 30 recommendations.
Because the Coalition did not have the numbers in the Senate they have been left to gather dust.
Meanwhile, the basin plan which senators wanted to improve back in 2015 goes from bad to worse. Under the Albanese government it will rip huge additional quantities of water away from food production, but due to complexities of water delivery there will be limited environmental benefit.
The best way to keep supermarket prices down is to support our farmers. Unfortunately this is a concept our current government does not understand.
Well said Maria Greene (Letters, January 8), the automated "big brother is watching you" checkouts are taking over from behind the counter sales.
Aside from increasing the unemployment rate among sales staff it is also denying a bit of social contact between customers and staff, particularly elderly customers who invariably enjoy a bit of a chat with cashiers.
Although I agree that automated sales at checkouts are here to stay as some customers prefer them, it should not be at the expense of behind the counter sales which are rapidly becoming as rare as hen's teeth.
Bruce Wright (Letters, January 10) do hoons have greater rights than non-hoons or children? Anyone that ranks the safety others below their desire to have a "good time" is certainly below average intelligence.
Inspector Mark Richardson for Chief Minister I say.
Burnout smoke is a health hazard. The smoke from burning rubber contains toxic chemicals such as benzene, xylene, styrene, butadiene and dioxins, several of which are known to be carcinogenic. Tyre smoke also contains fine sooty matter, which adversely affects the lungs. Inhaling burnout smoke could be a death sentence.
IQ testing stations at ACT borders could prove embarrassing for some of our federal politicians.
I love Summernats but refuse to go due to the type of crowd it brings now. I live in Sutton and what a s--- show that has been. The streets look like a burnout pad and we had police here all weekend.
Much has been made of the benefits of Summernats to Canberra's sex industry. If so, good luck to them. But surely this is insignificant compared to the trade during sitting weeks.
I wonder which is the less moronic; doing burnouts and generally disturbing the peace, or extending the invitation to do so.
The anti-social behaviour associated with the annual bogan festival will only get worse. Ratbags are attracted to these bizarre drinking festivals for one reason; the chance to cause mayhem.
I completely agree with Jon Aufderheide's disgust in his letter (January 3) re the number of local councils across the country cancelling Australia Day celebrations and citizenship ceremonies. A very small percentage of the Australian community has and is still continuing to be very loud in their condemnation of our national day.
I hope Senator Cash now realises it is not EVs that are spoiling the Australian lifestyle, including the weekends. It is the large SUVs and their carbon emissions that contributing to the damage caused by storms, floods and heat - and not just at weekends.
I have thought for a while a Gurkha battalion would be a good fit for the ADF. They are excellent troops, well used to loyally and very effectively serving in British Army. A South Seas battalion from Fiji, a Commonwealth country, may also be appropriate.
