A nasty by-product of our unseasonal rainy weather: death cap mushrooms

Recent heavy falls of rain and unusually humid weather in the ACT have triggered the re-emergence of toxic fungi, including the potentially lethal death cap mushrooms, in areas popular with visitors such as the Canberra Arboretum.
Death cap mushrooms were responsible for several emergency room presentations midway through last year after similar weather conditions however, the speed at which the toxic fungi have appeared recently, and out of season, has surprised many.
Visitors to the arboretum reported seeing hundreds of the mushrooms appearing in the forested areas.
ANU biologist and plant-fungal specialist Dr Benjamin Schwessinger said recent weather conditions were ideal for the mushrooms to emerge and warned that unless those picking them were knowledgeable about mushrooms, not to pick them or consume them.
"There has been lots of rain and lots of mushrooms about recently and death caps are most likely about, too," he said.
"High humidity, lots of rain and the cooler nights are the ideal conditions [for mushrooms].
"If you do pick mushrooms, you have to be skilled in being able to identify what you pick. If you are not, I would strongly advise you not to eat it."
ACT Health posted a warning about eating wild mushrooms on its social media on Friday, as they can "grow anywhere in our region, at any time" and not to take the risk.
Mushrooms emerging in the wild can be reported to Access Canberra on 13 22 81. Assessments would then be made as to whether warning signs should be posted in the area.
When the death cap mushrooms appeared last year, chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warned these were highly toxic and easily mistakable for edible mushrooms.
"All parts of the mushroom are poisonous whether they have been cooked or not," she said.
"Eating wild mushrooms is just not worth the risk. Don't eat mushrooms you have found in the wild, and only purchase mushrooms from a reputable supplier."
Canberrans have been warned not to touch wild mushrooms with bare hands and to keep children and animals away from them.
Anyone who eats one should seek urgent medical attention and should take parts of the remaining mushroom with them to the hospital to identify it.
"If you think you may have eaten a death cap mushroom, urgently seek medical attention at a hospital emergency department and take any remaining mushroom to the hospital for identification," she said.
"Symptoms of poisoning generally occur six to 24 hours or more after eating mushrooms, and include pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. The chances of survival increase if treatment is started early."
A woman in Victoria last year faced court accused of murdering three people by allegedly serving them death cap mushrooms at her home. She is remanded in jail until her trial in July this year.
