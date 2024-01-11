Finish your beer and don't forget to cast your GABS vote for Canberra's best

Let's hope you've spent your summer sampling the Canberra beers in the running for the GABS Hottest 100 for 2024 and you're ready to cast your vote before January 14.
Polling closes on the 14th ahead of the Hottest 100 Countdown on January 27, when you'll be able to attend one of the countdown parties thrown by our local competitors to watch the results pour in.
BentSpoke has five beers in the line-up but the good money is on Crankshaft, which has been on the podium for six consecutive years.
A previous winner, it ranked third in the 2022 poll behind Mountain Culture Beer Company's Status Quo pale ale and Gold Coast's Balter XPA.
The other BentSpoke beers in the running include: Barley Griffin, Red Nut, Sprocket and the alcohol-free Freewheeler.
At Capital Brewing, the team is throwing its weight behind Coast Ale. This year it has 10 beers looking for votes: All Night Long Dark Lager, Capital XPA, Coast Ale, Good Drop Low Carb Lager, Hang Loose Juice Hazy IPA, Mango Tango XPA, Rock Hopper West Coast IPA, Summit Hazy Mid, Trail Pale Ale and Alc-Less Alcohol Free Pacific Ale.
If you're keen to vote for one of Canberra's smaller breweries, Cypher Brewing Co, based in Gungahlin, has its Shooeys Pale Ale up for nomination as well.
We're also going to claim Heaps Normal as a Canberra beer. Last year the alcohol-free Quiet XPA debuted at #33.
At Capital, the countdown party at the Dairy Road precinct includes the Triple J Hottest 100 on the speakers and the events team on the Brewdeck announcing the rankings of the beers as they are released. Don't miss legendary games such as Tinnie Toss and Hottest 100 Bingo. it also has some special prizes to give out every time one of its beers lands in the top 100.
For BentSpoke, the Brew Pub in Braddon will be the venue for its celebrations with a day of music, beer and food as well. There'll be merch for sale and a stash of exclusive goodies to give away as the team hopes to hit the podium for the seventh year running.
