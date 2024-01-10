The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Helicopters and game-day flights: Warner's rockstar return to Canberra

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
January 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A helicopter one day, a flight to Canberra the next. Retired Australian Test star David Warner is set to make a game-day dash to the capital for his Big Bash showdown with the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.