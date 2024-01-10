Helicopters and game-day flights: Warner's rockstar return to Canberra

A helicopter one day, a flight to Canberra the next. Retired Australian Test star David Warner is set to make a game-day dash to the capital for his Big Bash showdown with the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night.
Warner has set tongues wagging as he prepares to make a spectacular arrival at the SCG on Friday night, with his chartered helicopter to land next door before he makes his Big Bash return for the Sydney Thunder.
The Thunder is awaiting final approvals for Warner to land at the Sydney Football Stadium to allow the opener to attend his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley during the day before playing later that night.
It looms as a rockstar entrance a week after Warner, one of Australian cricket's most divisive figures, ended his Test career at the SCG.
But he is also working on his own travel plans for a journey to Canberra as he prepares to travel separately to the rest of the team for the clash against the Strikers.
The Thunder squad will arrive in Canberra late on Saturday with Warner expected to join them at some point before game day on Sunday.
The Thunder is bracing for a blockbuster crowd at Warner's return games in Sydney and Canberra, with almost all tickets gone for the SCG game and more than 10,000 expected for the Manuka match.
Thunder officials say Warner is locked in for the Canberra game, barring injury or disaster in the Sydney Smash.
The post-Warner white-ball era began on Wednesday when Cricket Australia named its squad for a one-day series against the West Indies, leaving out Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar in a regeneration period.
Australia's front-line fast bowlers and Mitch Marsh have also been rested from the 13-man squad.
Steve Smith will captain in place of Pat Cummins, while tearaway quick Lance Morris has been included and is set to make his long-awaited international debut.
Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Ellis have also been selected, after missing out on the squad that won last year's World Cup.
There is almost as much interest in who will not play on February 2, 4 and 6 in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra in the first one-day international series since Warner's retirement.
Stoinis is the biggest name to miss out, after playing six games in the World Cup before being squeezed out through Australia's desire to field a batter-heavy side.
Agar also drops out, despite returning to full fitness in the Big Bash League with Perth having missed the World Cup with a calf injury.
Alex Carey has been left to focus on his red-ball cricket, having been dropped for Josh Inglis after the first game of the World Cup campaign.
Australia have largely turned their eyes to Twenty20 cricket in the white-ball formats, with the 2025 Champions Trophy the only global tournament between now and the 2027 World Cup.
"Further opportunities for the likes of Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jhye Richardson, and Nathan Ellis will be valuable both to our ongoing improvement as a team and also further their personal experiences in ODI cricket," chief selector George Bailey said.
"The squad strikes a balance between players continuing to make their mark on international cricket, playing alongside some of our most experienced players with an eye to the future in this format."
Australia will also play three T20s against West Indies on February 9, 11 and 13, with a squad for those matches yet to be named.
