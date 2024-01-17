Tips on how to understand your dog's body language

Dogs communicate mostly through body postures and scent, so it's crucial that we take the time to learn and understand what they are communicating to us and other dogs.
What to look for to help you know how your dog is feeling
People may know that if a dog's ears are flat against their head, it means they're not comfortable or happy.
However, there are many different ear positions that, in conjunction with the dog's tail position and movement, will tell you how your dog is feeling.
The other parts of a dog's body to check in with to help understand their body language are the tail, mouth, face, and general body stance.
When you have learnt to interpret all of the different body parts individually, you can start to combine the information from all of them.
The overall picture of the dog will reveal a great deal about how they are feeling.
This will improve your understanding of your dog and help make life better for you and your dog.
Reading a dog's body language
A dog's body language can be hard to read at times, but there are common signs you can learn to help you understand what they are trying to communicate.
When you see a dog showing a combination of the following signs it indicates that they are likely relaxed and happy:
When you see a dog showing a combination of these next signs it indicates they are likely worried and uncomfortable and need some space:
When you see a dog showing more than one of these signs it indicates they are likely very upset and unhappy:
If a dog is showing signs like these, they are likely fearful or angry, and want you to leave them alone.
It is best to give them plenty of space, stay away, or move away from them.
Once you know the signs to look out for, you can then move on to checking your dog's overall body language (the combination of signs) in different situations such as at home, with other people around or with other dogs etc.
This will help you understand their usual behaviour patterns and help you read their signals better.
If a dog is showing a combination of signs that are conflicting (e.g. wagging tail plus whale eye and yawning), it may mean they are feeling conflicting emotions and are unsure about the situation facing them.
Increasing your knowledge of canine behaviour and body language, along with patience and practice will help you to foster a relationship built on understanding and respect.
If you're concerned about your dog's behaviour, speak to your veterinarian first.
They may refer you to an animal behaviourist.
For more information visit the RSPCA Knowledgebase
