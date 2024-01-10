Climate change brings weather events

While there will be no shortage of climate change sceptics claiming Australia's latest national flood emergency proves scientists got it wrong they're mistaken.
It has long been known that global warming, which boosts atmospheric moisture, would increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.
As NASA states: "Climate change from a human-caused rise in greenhouse gases is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events ... changes to extreme weather are already happening, with greater impacts expected the more Earth warms".
Although many pundits had assumed the current El Nino event, coming after several years of La Nina, would result in a hot dry summer that was never a given.
While El Nino events are often associated with heatwaves and droughts, over the longer term precipitation levels tend to average out.
As Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt explained on Tuesday: "The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast that we are heading into an El Nino was correct and remains correct ... It is not at all unusual to see heavy rain in some parts of the country during an El Nino cycle and unfortunately that's what we're seeing happen right now".
The latest round of stormfronts and weather events that have caused serious flooding across much of eastern Australia are the result of a combination of phenomena, not just the El Nino event.
While, given rain events are more accurately described as weather rather than climate, it would be wrong to make a direct linkage between what is happening in Queensland and Victoria and climate change, a relationship does exist.
That, of course, is of little comfort to the thousands of people in the gulf country, on Cape York and in south-east Queensland who have lost homes, livelihoods and, in some particularly tragic cases, friends and family members.
With river levels now rising across many parts of central and northern Victoria thousands more Australians are anxiously waiting to see what the next few days will bring.
Although it appears communities are better prepared this time around than during the disastrous floods of 2022, residential areas and essential infrastructure, including the power grids, remain highly vulnerable.
Well over 100,000 people, many of whom had houses that had been flood affected, were left without power for the better part of a week in south-eastern Queensland.
Many Canberrans were also left without power for extended periods as a result of storms over the summer break.
While the government's announcement of almost $30 million in assistance to Queenslanders is as necessary as it is welcome it should not divert attention away from the need to invest in resilience and mitigation.
Because the world has waited so long to take decisive action to curb the rise in global temperatures, tipping points have already been passed.
That was confirmed this week by the EU's climate change service Copernicus which confirmed 2023 was the hottest year on record. And it's not going to get better any time soon.
"As long as greenhouse gas concentrations keep rising we can't expect different outcomes from those seen this year [2023]," Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo said.
The global mean temperature for 2023 was 1.48 degrees above pre-industrial times and quite possibly the highest it has been for the past 100,000 years.
This is the brave new world humanity has made. While the need to reach net zero remains as urgent as ever investment in adaption and resilience is just as important.
The time for debate and denial is long past. Humanity must act before it is too late.
