The New Year's resolution myth: why people really hit the gym

New year, new me. It's a mantra - said either ironically or not - that is synonymous with hitting the gym come January 1.
But how accurate is it in 2024? Do New Year's resolutions result in a bumper month for gyms? It seems not.
According to peak industry association, Fitness Australia, this January won't necessarily see a large spike in new memberships as it has in the past.
"January is a good month for our sector as a general rule, but I'd have to say that because there's been steady growth over the last six or 12 months anyway, it probably won't be as huge as it normally is but will be a continuation," chief executive Barrie Elvish said.
"And that's because the industry has been going through a very consistent growth pattern since the COVID restrictions were relaxed.
"The industry experienced steady growth pre-COVID, but COVID, of course ... was certainly an eye opener. And I think people actually started to really appreciate the value of exercise.
"I think people are starting to realise that exercise actually does feel quite good and they're appreciating the benefits of it. Similarly, people that started exercising during COVID are now looking for a more structured regime, different equipment doing it in association with other people - they want that sort of community social outlet as well."
For Mick Mackell, owner of The Den Canberra, he can't remember the last time someone joined his Deakin gym because of New Year's resolutions. Physical health isn't even the prime reason
Instead, the personal trainer said Canberrans are more likely to join a gym to benefit their mental health.
"Twenty or 30 years ago, they used to come in and say I want to look good for the beach," Mr Mackell said.
"Now they come in any time of the year - even in winter when it's probably one of our busier periods - for their mental health and it's so refreshing to see that people are not only willing to talk about the fact that that's their goal - to feel better, mentally and then the side effect is physical - but that trend is a definite up. It just is something that really does happen more often than not.
"The myth behind the New Year's resolution, for Canberra, seems to come closer to one or two weeks after the kids go back to school because everyone recognises - even if they don't consciously realise - the need for a routine."
Of course, the question on everyone's lips - no matter what the industry or situation - is what effect will cost of living have on gym membership rates and retention.
But in a world where a cocktail costs more than a week's gym memberships, Mr Elvish said people are choosing exercise as their social outlet.
"If you look at the cost of a gym membership in real terms, they haven't gone up for the last five or 10 years," he said.
"And there's an argument that maybe they should be looking at putting up their prices but I think while the memberships continue to increase but also more importantly, people actually go to the gym - because what tends to happen in the past you got these resolutions and people with all the best intentions sign up, go once or twice, then drop out - they won't. But the retention rate of gym memberships now is stronger than it has been in the past as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.