The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Too many of our children are falling through the cracks

By Carly Dober
January 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The current state of accessibility and affordability to psychology services, in particular for neurodiverse families, is a matter of pressing concern and demands immediate attention and action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.