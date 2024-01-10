The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan residents say they were threatened at gunpoint during home invasion

By Staff Reporters
January 11 2024 - 8:27am
A Queanbeyan household was allegedly threated at gunpoint during a home invasion where the perpetrators fled with a station wagon, an e-bike and a mobile phone, NSW police say.

