Queanbeyan residents say they were threatened at gunpoint during home invasion

A Queanbeyan household was allegedly threated at gunpoint during a home invasion where the perpetrators fled with a station wagon, an e-bike and a mobile phone, NSW police say.
The Meredith Street residents woke when two men reportedly broke into the property at around 3.45am on Wednesday.
The men allegedly pointed a gun at a 23-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man before threatening a 71-year-old man with a flammable liquid.
A few minutes later, they left the scene, allegedly taking a 2013-model grey Holden Trax station wagon with NSW registration plates BX20JE, a mobile phone and an e-bike.
Police are appealing to the public for help as inquiries continue and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
