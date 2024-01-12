Rosehill preview: The best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

1. Tony Be is a tease, granted. However, at the odds on offer he might be worth a ticket on Saturday. Thought he did enough at Eagle Farm first up over 1400m in a better race than this won by Freedom Rally. The six-year-old has been dynamic in his most recent two second up runs. One of those was over this same track and trip, which saw him land the most impressive win of his career. At his second run back last time in he was a luckless fourth in BM88 company behind Cotehele. There is a case to be made that he wins if the breaks fell his way. If Tony Be runs to pattern, this is the time you want to be on him. The 1800m is about his sweet spot too. Draws soft, ride him for luck and let him zip through late.