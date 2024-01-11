Trainer's two-prong attack on Magic Millions

Top Sydney trainer Peter Snowden will use a two pronged attack as he tries to win his second $3 million Magic Millions three-year-old Guineas at the Gold Coast on Saturday.
Snowden, who trains in partnership with his son Paul, will saddle up Sovereign Fund and The King in the rich feature over 1400 metres.
Two-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey Mark Zahra rides The King and Tommy Berry has been booked for the ride on Sovereign Fund.
The powerful training combination won the Magic Millions Guineas in 2022 with King Of Sparta while they took out the $3 million Magic Millions two-year-old Classic with Capitalist in 2016.
Snowden told ACM Racing The King should run well in the Guineas.
"There's not much between our two runners," he said. "I've got a slight leaning for The King over Sovereign Fund. The King is on the one-week back up after running fourth at the Gold Coast last week following impressive victory at Wyong.
"I think last week's race over the 1300 metres should have him ready for the 1400 metres of the Guineas. He appears to have pulled up really well from last week's run.
"The King has drawn an awkward barrier in 13, but that's why you have the champion jockeys like Mark on board. They're champion jockeys for a reason. Mark rode The King last week so there's no reason to load him with instructions for the Guineas."
The lightly raced Sovereign Fund represents good value for punters in the Guineas, according to Snowden.
"Sovereign Fund finished off his last start at Gosford strongly," he said. "I'm quietly confident he'll improve from that run. This is the first time that he's raced over 1400 metre.
"Drawing barrier four should help his chances. Tommy should have him parked in an ideal spot. This is the race that we've set him for but it's a tough race. They appears to be plenty of chances. Luck plays a big part in any race, especially when the big stake-money is on the line. I'm just hoping we have a bit of luck with both are runners. There both fit and should be competitive."
Snowden has watched closely how the Magic Millions event which includes the yearling sales has grown over the years.
"It's quiet staggering what they do for racing on the Gold Coast over a couple of weeks," he said. "It's incredible to think there offering over $13.5 million in stake-money over 11 races on Saturday.
"All the big trainers plus plenty of high-profile owners from around Australia and various parts of the world are here for the yearling sales and the races.
"I thought due to the economy the prices might have dropped off for the yearlings but there still really strong. Well bred yearlings that have a good confirmation are making really good money. We've made a couple of buys and hoping to add to them over the next few days if the yearlings are in our price range.
"There's no doubt you've got to give all the credit to Gerry Harvey and his wife Katie Page they do an amazing job with all the Magic Millions staff.
"They throw a lot of money at the promotion for the event and believe me it generates a lot more money."
Sydney racing heads to Rosehill on Saturday and the Snowden stable has three runners on the big ten race program.
Billiondollarbaby, Touristic and Ka Bling carry the stables hopes in their respective races but Snowden believes Touristic who runs in the feature race the $200,000 January Cup (2000 metres) is their best chance of a winner.
"Touristic looks our best hope at Rosehill," he said. "I've been very happy with his runs in this preparation. I thought his last start performance to run second at Randwick was full of merit.
"He's had four runs in from a break and is ready to stand up. Touristic has been very consistent and deserves to notch up another win.
"I suppose when he look at his form you say he hasn't won a race over the 2000 metres but to my eye he give every indication he'll run out a strong 2000 metre if he gets the right run in the race. Touristic has drawn barrier eight which should let him settle in behind the pace before making his run."
Bookmakers rate Touristic as a $8.50 chance in the early betting markets on the January Cup.
