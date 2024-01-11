'Sexist, derogatory' remarks, 'stupidity' bring home invader undone

A home invader has been kicked out of a rehabilitation facility after repeatedly breaching rules, including making "sexist and sexualised derogatory comments" towards a female staff member.
"The stupidity that brought you undone in Canberra Recovery Services is just not on," Acting Justice Richard Refshauge told the offender on Thursday.
"Talk respectfully to people."
Mitchell John West, 26, previously admitted to a string of charges, including attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, and driving a motor vehicle without consent.
For those crimes, he was handed a four-year sentence last year to be served by way of a drug and alcohol treatment order in the community, beginning at a residential rehabilitation facility.
However, West would only last 30 days at the facility before his "persistent and ongoing failure" to adhere to rules saw him return to jail.
The man denied twice making inappropriate and sexualised comments to the female staff member but the court heard facility workers "made it clear these remarks were intended to be sexist".
Other rule breaches included using illicit drugs, regularly using "inappropriate and disparaging language", smoking, stealing a T-shirt from a nearby Salvos, wearing inappropriate footwear, and playing music loudly.
As a result of ignoring repeated warnings, West's treatment order was cancelled, and on Thursday, he was re-sentenced.
Factoring in the 586 days he has spent behind bars for his offending, the man was released from custody, with the remainder of his sentence to be suspended upon entering into a three-year good behaviour order.
Acting Justice Refshauge told West he would be released in order to travel to Queensland, where he could be supported by family and escape the "Canberra bubble".
While the judge said the phrase was typically used for politicians, "in this case it's about crime".
West's charges relate to an April 2021 crime spree, during which he invaded multiple homes and stole cars.
He and a co-offender first broke into a Throsby home about 2am, threatened an elderly woman with a knife and stole several items, including a Honda CR-V.
About two hours later, West and two other men invaded a Casey home and confronted a couple before stealing and driving off with a Suzuki Vitara.
West was arrested in Queanbeyan after a police chase.
The court previously heard how the "traumatic" home invasions left one female home owner feeling "violated" and "constantly frightened" in her house.
On Thursday, Acting Justice Refshauge told West three years of supervision was a long time but "you've got a lot of your life left".
The judge asked the man to focus on career and family, rather than being a "nuisance, a pest, a criminal in our community".
