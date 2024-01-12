Did I tell you about the time I was on Gladiators?

It might come as something of a surprise for you to learn that a few years ago I had the opportunity to become a cast member on one of Australia's most popular reality shows.
For as much as I have always thought Canberra would be an ideal setting for a Real Housewives franchise, this shot at stardom came via a show that's once again about to hit our screens.
Remember Gladiators? It first hit our screens in 1995. A team of muscly athletes with names such as Vulcan and Storm.
Channelling my inner Marlon Brando, it's time to let you know, "I coulda been a contender, I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am, let's face it". I could have been a Gladiator.
OK, perhaps my recall of the situation is a little blurry. It was 29 years ago. But I was sent up to Brisbane for a media day for the launch of the second season of the original show where we the media had to face the Gladitors in some of the most popular games.
It's time for The Wall, where challengers had to scuttle up holds, a little like those on rockclimbing walls, given a seven second head start before the Gladiator started chase. The goal was not to get caught, or to at least hold on for as long as you can.
I'm raring to go. Standing next to me is Blade, a fan favourite. She wasn't much taller than me, but lean and muscular. I remember, too, she was really friendly. I think her real name was Bev.
Buzzer goes, I'm off, clambering up the wall like a jack rabbit. Here comes Bev, she's getting a bit close, I shake her off once and scoot ahead again. Second time she gets a firm grip on my ankle, there's only one thing for me to do. I kick her in the face with my free leg and she lets go. I win.
I'm pretty sure I apologised. She was much nicer than Flame, the huge cranky red-head, who knocked me off the platform with the big cotton bud without even a smile. Bev told me not to worry, that it was actually a pretty good move, and that my ability and competitiveness surprised her.
I'm pretty sure she said something like, "Maybe you should have applied to be on the show."
OK, it was never really an opportunity for a career change, but I think of it still, because I'm one of many Australians who are considering a mid-life leap to something different.
Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show career change to be at its highest rate in more than a decade. During the year ending February 2023, 1.3 million people changed jobs. A survey by job-search platform seek.com.au found that 37 per cent of Australian workers are looking to move jobs in 2024, after more money, career progression and work-life balance.
It seems that after a couple of years of COVID and lockdown, many of us have reassessed what's important in life and we're wondering how we can work those things into a career of sorts.
At 57, I don't know if I've got another decade of journalism left in me if I'm completely honest with the retirement age at 67. I'll give it my all while I'm here, there's no need to worry about that. There are still so many interesting people to talk to, so many good stories to tell. But do you ever think, is there more to life than this?
Sometimes I wonder if it's too late to start the career I always wanted and become a school teacher. Although I think teaching was a completely different career back in the 1980s. I'm forever grateful to those brave souls who take it up now.
I've always wanted to run a bookshop, too. Perhaps one that also sells cake, where you are welcome to sit on a comfy chair and drink your tea and read a few pages before you leave. You don't even have to buy the book. Maybe I wouldn't be a good small business person.
And then I think about jobs where you don't have to think. I put Bunnings in this category sometimes. Happy to unpack pallets, water some plants. It's only when I think about the thinking that must go into having to remember what aisle every screw or bolt is in that I think Bunnings might be beyond my brain capacity.
So in the meantime, you're stuck with me. Journalism it is. Unless the team from the Gladiators reboot give me a call.
