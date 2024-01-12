Pool care after a storm or heavy rainfall

Homes on the east coast of Australia have recently experienced a soggy start to summer, with torrential rain and fierce storms wreaking havoc on everything from holiday plans to backyard pools.
If you're lucky enough to have a pool at home, the experts at Poolwerx have shared the following advice for what to do after a deluge.
Be sure to balance the water chemistry
Heavy rain can alter the chemical balance of your pool water.
Test the water for pH, alkalinity, and chlorine levels.
Adjust the chemicals as needed to maintain the proper balance.
Rainwater can also dilute the chemicals in the pool, so it's essential to restore the balance.
Poolwerx stores have in-store pool water testing, providing a report on the exact chemical formula to balance your pool's pH level.
Run the pump and filter
Increase the run time of your pool pump and filter to help circulate and filter the water more efficiently.
This will aid in removing any residual debris and contaminants.
Clean the pool filters
Check and clean your pool filters. Heavy rain can put a strain on the filtration system due to increased debris.
Clean or backwash the filters to ensure optimal performance.
Inspect pool equipment
Inspect your pool equipment, such as pumps, heaters, and skimmers, for any damage caused by the storm.
If you notice any issues, replace them promptly to prevent further damage.
Monitor water clarity
Keep an eye on the clarity of the water in the days following a storm.
If the water becomes cloudy or discoloured, it may indicate an imbalance in the chemical levels or the presence of contaminants.
Remove debris
Heavy rain and storms can bring in a lot of debris like leaves, branches, and dirt into your pool.
Use a scoop net, pool rake and algae brush to remove the debris from the surface of the water, and a robotic vacuum to collect debris that have fallen to the pool floor.
The team at Poolwerx recommends the Cosmy Star vacuum, and also a pool cover to mitigate the amount of debris in the pool.
Check the water level
Heavy rain can cause a pool's water level to rise.
Ensure the water level is within the recommended range for your pool.
If it's too high, use a submersible pump to remove excess water.
Secure pool furniture and accessories
A final tip to prepare for future weather events: Make sure any pool furniture or accessories are secured or stored away before the storm hits to prevent damage and debris from entering the pool.
