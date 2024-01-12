Times Past: January 13, 1965

The Australian cowboy life of a jackeroo was so tempting that, on this day, in 1965 The Canberra Times reported that a US diplomat's son had run away to experience that life.
Police In Canberra and South Australia were searching for missing 16 year old Stephen Watson, son of a first secretary of the United States embassy in Canberra.
It was believed that he was heading for South Australia because he would rather be a Jackeroo than return to the United States with his parents.
Stephen, with his parents and four brothers and sisters, were booked to head back to the United States in a matter of days. The Watson family had been in Canberra since 1962. Mr Watson had finished his tour and was being transferred back to Washington, USA.
The family had moved out of the home in preparation for departure and had fare welled the staff at the embassy the day before.
It was believed that Stephen was travelling by train to South Australia and the South Australian police would be preparing to meet the train that originated in Melbourne.
In order to apprehend Stephen, he would be charged with insufficient means of travel, where he would be taken to the US consul in Adelaide. The charges would be dropped and he would be returned to his family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.