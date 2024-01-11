What Thunder teammates make of 'showman' Warner sideshow

With all the fanfare of David Warner's final Test match, followed by the extraordinary headlines of a chartered helicopter to get him to the Sydney Smash, the batsman's Thunder teammates might be a little irate by the media circus surrounding one player.
But they are not.
Ahead of a crucial couple of matches against the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, then at Manuka Oval against Adelaide on Sunday, the Thunder welcome all the attention on Warner as they cling to hopes of making the Big Bash League finals.
The Thunder must win their remaining matches if they have any shot at the BBL crown.
"It's less attention on me and the rest of the boys, so we're pretty happy," Thunder fast-bowler Nathan McAndrew told The Canberra Times.
"He's one of the best T20 players to have ever played the game. We'll be stoked to get him in the team."
It's a unique situation Warner has compared to his Thunder teammates.
He won't be travelling with the team for the coming matches, with his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley on Friday afternoon, leading to a helicopter dash to the Sydney Cricket Ground in time for the 7.15pm clash with the Sixers.
Then Warner will have his own travel plans to get to Canberra before the Thunder face the Strikers on Sunday, while the rest of the squad arrive in the capital on Saturday night.
Former ACT/NSW Country quick McAndrew announced an extension to his contract with the Thunder for another two years on Thursday, and said he has enjoyed his time alongside Warner in green this season.
Despite Warner having to follow a different schedule to the rest of the team, McAndrew said the star batsman does keep in touch with the playing group "in bits and pieces", and they expect him to bring an added edge to their coming matches.
"He's obviously a busy guy, so he's not the most active in the players' [chat] group, as you would imagine," McAndrew said.
"He's chimed in a couple of times in the golf group, probably more so."
The Thunder expect a blockbuster crowd to turn out to Warner's games in Sydney and Canberra, with few tickets left for the SCG fixture and over 10,000 expected at Manuka Oval.
At Warner's previous visit to Manuka Oval with the Thunder last BBL season, he was a fan favourite on the boundary, tirelessly signing hundreds of autographs.
"He offers so much experience and just absolute explosiveness with the bat as well," McAndrew said of the value of Warner.
"We're well aware how much of a match-winner he is. He's as dynamic as they come.
"There's not really anywhere to bowl to him, he can hit anything for six, and he's a showman as well."
The Thunder have had an up and down season but McAndrew feels they aren't far off playing their best cricket.
"We need just a little bit of polish on some decision-making at times, that has been the main one," he said.
"We've been in a lot of games, we haven't been blown off the park or anything. At times we're probably not quite as clear with our decisions as what we probably should have been.
"Hopefully we come out on Friday and Sunday and address that."
Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers, Friday 7.15pm at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers, Sunday 7.15pm at Manuka Oval
