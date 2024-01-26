The Canberra Times
'People have died here': Extra fencing installed after Gibraltar Falls warnings ignored

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
The falls are spectacular but carry a significant risk for people who jump the barrier and, inset, the new signs carry the blunt warning. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, supplied
After two accidental deaths 11 months ago, the popular and picturesque Gibraltar Falls in the Tidbinbilla Reserve will remain a no-go area to the general public for the foreseeable future.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

