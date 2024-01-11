Where are the next gen Canberra AFL stars? One Giant has the answer

Tom Green speaks with the sort of clarity and confidence you expect from a veteran, not a 22-year-old still trying to work out how good he can be.
Does he think the GWS Giants can go two steps further and win an AFL premiership? "We can't expect to go one better because we had a good year last year. But we've got aspirations to, and we know we can," Green said.
How about breaking into the All Australian team after being in the wider squad last year? "Of course we're driven by team success, but individual performance is an instrument of that," he said.
"I don't think I need to be apologetic about wanting to be a part of the All Australian team every single year for the rest of my career. Because if I play my role for the Giants really, really well, then I'll be acknowledged."
And where does he think the next crop of junior Canberra stars will come from? "They're already there, and hopefully this Fifth Quarter camp can help expose them," he said
The Giants star midfielder has returned to pre-season training with a desire to help the club win its first premiership after a heartbreaking one-point preliminary final loss last year.
But he will take a break from the pursuit of AFL glory to help the next generation when he links with teammate Toby Greene and Sydney Swans rival Isaac Heeney at a camp for juniors in Canberra next week.
More than 200 children were a part of the inaugural Fifth Quarter camps in Sydney in October and it is hoped a similar turnout will be at Ainslie on Thursday.
Green is one of a small group of male Australian rules products from the capital, drafted by the Giants in 2020 and establishing himself as one of the competition's premier midfielders in just three seasons.
"I was never really exposed to camps like this or opportunities. We had the Giants Academy, but this is different," Green said.
"It's still a bit weird for me because I enjoy playing footy but I can still see myself back in those days when I was younger and now I'm on the other side.
"The talent in Canberra is already there and I think we're going to see a lot more girls out of Canberra coming into the AFLW. What I saw at the camp in Sydney last year was a great experience, and I hope everyone makes the effort to get there."
Green has already been earmarked as one of Canberra's greatest AFL exports, which says plenty given he's following the footsteps of James Hird, Craig Bolton, Alex Jesaulenko and current St Kilda captain Jack Steele, among others.
He won the rising star award in his debut season and was elevated into the Giants' leadership group last year despite being just 22. He was the No. 1 player in the competition for disposals and contested possessions per games last year and was ranked ninth for score involvements.
It put him on the periphery of All Australian selection, but he missed the final cut after being included in the initial list of 44 players.
But the one goal he has for this year is clear. He wants a premiership.
"There's no reason we shouldn't be chasing a top-four spot and having a deep finals run," Green said.
"That's certainly our goal and on a personal level, I want to contribute each week. I thought I did that better last year and if I can continue to improve, hopefully it will help team success.
"I've played 70-odd games now and I feel like I can have a real impact in every single game. That's the way you should feel as a player.
"One of my proudest achievements so far was being voted into the leadership group last year. I feel like I've got a good grasp of our game plan and feel comfortable speaking up.
"In terms of taking it to the next level, I found last year a few extra fitness sessions during the year helped. I'll continue that and if I can get a few more goals and be really, really damaging then hopefully I can take my game to the next level."
The Giants will play four games in Canberra this year, starting with a pre-season match against the Gold Coast Suns on February 29.
They will then play St Kilda (April 13), the Brisbane Lions (April 25) and Hawthorn (TBC) during the regular season.
"There's a real hunger there, and that's what I love about this group," Green said.
"We were happy with last year, but we achieved nothing in the end. When you lose a preliminary final by one point to the eventual premiers, you know you're close.
"The desire and hunger is there to go again. We need to get better."
