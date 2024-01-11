'Hunger and nastiness': The goal driving Patty Mills despite NBA change

Australian Boomers leader Patty Mills says the looming Paris Olympic Games is helping him adjust to fewer minutes in the NBA and putting pieces of the puzzle together at his new franchise.
Mills was back on court for the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, playing just his seventh game of the season after making the move from Brooklyn during the off-season trade period.
He averages just 9.6 minutes in those seven matches, a drop from a 14.2-minute average in 40 games for the Nets in 2022-23 and down from a career high 29-minute average in 81 games during the 2021-22 campaign.
But unfazed by the challenges of his lowest output in more than a decade, Mills said he had still "found joy" in new challenges and was driven by a gold-medal goal at the Paris Games later this year.
"I guess there are new challenges that arise from time to time during the course of your career," Mills told ESPN's Nothing But Net show.
"Some of them you enjoy and they're fun, others are very challenging and you find the joy in being able to overcome those challenges.
"This for me is one of those things and I take joy in being able to see where my impact and my value comes the strongest to a group like this.
"Unfortunately it's not on the court for a consistent time, but there's definitely times off the court where I'm able to make that impact as a leader and a veteran that's been around for a long time.
"We do have a very young, but talented team and it's just about piecing the puzzle together. At the end of the day, I think the Paris 2024 Olympics coming up with the Boomers is something that's been at the forefront of my mind during this time.
"Being able to gear up for that and to shift my mentality into the things I can do to prepare for another Olympics, and what we're trying to accomplish, definitely helps me get through this season."
The surprise change in workload has caught most off guard this year, especially given Mills signed a $10 million per season contract extension with the Nets in 2022.
Boomers coach Brian Goorjian has been keeping a close eye on Mills' game time, and met with the star guard and other Australian players on a recent trip to the US.
Four-time Olympian Mills is viewed as the inspirational leader of the national team, but there is a changing of the guard looming with the rise of Josh Giddey, the return of Dante Exum and a group of young guns making their own way.
But Mills - Australia's flag-bearer at the 2021 Olympics - says he has more to give and the 35-year-old wants to chase gold after leading the Boomers to a historic bronze medal three years ago.
The Boomers failed to fire at the World Cup last year, missing out on the medals, but Mills is confident that can be turned around this year.
"We left each other with the mindset [it] was only half-time, and we're going to go our separate ways to our club teams for a half-time break," Mills said.
"... And then come back with that same hunger and nastiness to do something special at these Olympics.
"... [The young players] have been in it for a few years now and understand what it means to be a Boomer, so handing this thing off to those guys to take the reins is very important for the future.
"Whenever you can play basketball games, the better it's going to be. Today's game in the NBA and the way it's played and reffed, the way it's coached ... it's changed quite dramatically from the FIBA game.
"Now guys are in situations not getting a lot of minutes or injuries, the most important thing is we can find that togetherness and be able to connect those things in a short time when we get together. That's always the challenge with the Boomers' campaigns.
"No excuses there ... Paris Olympics will be No. 5 for both me and Joe [Ingles]. My emotions of playing for Australia at an Olympic Games is going to remain the same no matter what.
"Very special time coming up for the fifth Olympics, definitely going to enjoy it, definitely going to have fun and compete our backside off."
