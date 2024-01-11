The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Dock brawl disrupting operations at major ports around the country

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 11 2024 - 9:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government has resisted calls to directly intervene in a dispute that is disrupting operations at major ports around the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.