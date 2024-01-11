The Canberra Times
Politicians with rental properties have a conflict of interest

By Letters to the Editor
January 12 2024 - 5:30am
Politicians who own rental properties should declare a conflict of interest when housing is being debated. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
In her article "Time we apply some heat on landlords" (January 1) Deanna Borland-Sentinella made the revealing statement that "the percentage of landlords in Parliament is so much higher than the ratio of the rest of Australia".

