The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ASIC bans two Canberra developers after several failed businesses

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
January 12 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Canberra developers have been banned from managing companies for two years after their involvement in several failed businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.