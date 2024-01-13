Are Canberrans falling out of love with the car?

After a year where new vehicle sales reached an all-time national record of more than 1.2 million sales, the appetite for new cars in Canberra has fallen far behind the territory's rate of population growth.
ACT new vehicle sales for 2023 reached 18,531, a 14.2 per cent increase on a COVID-affected 2022.
On the face of it, this seems to be a reasonably impressive result. But is it really?
The numbers tell a different story.
Canberra's population in 2023, according to the most recent estimate issued by the ACT Treasury, was 466,813 people, an increase of nearly 144,000 people over the past 20 years.
Meanwhile back in 2003, Canberra's new vehicle sales were 15,054 - just 3500 less than in 2023.
So while the population rose 44.5 per cent in the two decades, new vehicle sales rose just 23 per cent.
Consider, too, the huge change to the type of cars and the brands that Canberrans preferred then and now.
In 2003, Holden was the runaway best-selling brand in the territory with over 3000 sales, most of them the locally built Commodore. Toyota was the second biggest seller, but with only a very narrow margin over Ford, which was still building the Falcon.
Passenger cars like Commodore and Falcon made up two-third of the sales volume in Canberra, and SUVs were only emerging, with just 2225 sales for the year across all brands.
Brands like Daihatsu, Saab, Proton and Daewoo still existed, while Korea's powerhouse companies of Kia and Hyundai were market fledglings but growing fast.
Fast forward to 2023 and Holden has vanished completely from the showrooms, killed off in the purge of local manufacturing when former federal Liberal treasurer Joe Hockey accused the Australia's car makers of "ingratitude" and effectively dared them to close their factories and leave.
They did so in 2017, with that government's decision sparking a knock-on of skills shortages and plummeting local manufacturing capability which persists today.
By and large - taking out some small-scale truck building - Australia now imports all its vehicles.
And in Canberra, the three top-sellers of 2003 - the Holden Commodore, Ford Falcon and Holden Astra - have been supplanted in 2023 by the battery-electric Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and the Ford Ranger 4WD ute.
Two decades ago, no new battery electric vehicles - except for golf karts and mobility scooters - were offered for sale in Australia.
But in 2023, EVs comprised one in every six new vehicles sold. Tesla sold over 1800 EVs, and BYD 340.
The growth in the physical size (and weight) of cars bought by Canberrans was also demonstrable.
Two decades ago, one in every three cars sold in the territory was a six-cylinder, petrol-engined sedan such as a Commodore, Camry, Falcon or Mitsubishi Magna, while the "light" cars of the time, such as the Toyota Echo, VW Polo, and Mazda 2 made up 15 per cent of the market. And there were 24 different light cars to choose from
Now small cars are disappearing fast from the market. There are just three so-called "micro" cars left and eight light cars. Together they make up just 4.2 per cent of the market.
Now, 20 years on, sales of 4WD utes in the ACT have tripled in number, new brands have emerged and "full-sized" US-style utes priced well over $100,000 are becoming increasing commonplace on our roads. Market leader Toyota will become a new entrant in this market in 2024, and the numbers will skyrocket.
