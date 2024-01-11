The Canberra Times
Supermarket probe is open to question

By The Canberra Times
January 12 2024 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese is ramping up his government's rhetoric on supermarket prices. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Anthony Albanese is ramping up his government's rhetoric on supermarket prices. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

This week's announcement Craig Emerson is to head the second part of an ongoing review into the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct is unlikely to have any significant impact on the price of food at the checkout in the foreseeable future.

