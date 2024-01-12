'Keep your mouth shut': Youth worker allegedly trapped, raped child

A youth worker has been accused of trapping and raping a 13-year-old girl inside a car after the man allegedly demanded payment for a late-night lift home.
"Don't tell anyone because if you tell anyone, I will f--- you over so bad," the man allegedly told the child.
On Friday, Smart Chigemezu Enoch, 25, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court.
The Nigerian national was released from custody on conditional liberty after pleading not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse with a young person, and one count each of sexual assault in the third degree and forcible confinement.
Documents tendered to the court claim the pair connected over Snapchat in October last year, with who began the communication in dispute.
Later that night, the alleged victim is said to have told Enoch she was 14 years old and stuck in Gungahlin with no way home.
He allegedly offered to drive the child home, she agreed, and the man picked her up from Gungahlin Marketplace about 11.30pm.
However, after driving around for a while, police allege Enoch began asking the girl how she was going to pay him and he eventually suggested oral sex.
He allegedly denied the girl's suggestion to pay him cash at a later date or payment in the form of a vape, and rejected that she was too young to do what he asked.
"That's OK, but if you keep your mouth shut it doesn't matter," he allegedly said.
Police documents state the girl's phone only worked when connected to wireless internet and could not otherwise make calls.
Enoch, who allegedly lied and told the girl he was 19, is said to have persisted with his request for immediate payment inside the locked car, threatening to drop her back to Gungahlin if she didn't comply.
He is then accused of pulling the car into a street and raping the child multiple times.
"Don't tell your boyfriend, don't tell anyone, this stays between us," he allegedly told the girl when he dropped her home about 1am.
Documents state the child disclosed the alleged incident to several friends later that day and then to police.
Prosecutor Lewis Etheredge opposed Enoch's bail application, citing concerns the man could endanger the safety of the alleged victim and interfere with the investigation during its early stages.
"There is a live and real concern he may seek retribution," Mr Etheredge said.
The court heard Enoch knew the girl's age and there was a level of pre-meditation to his alleged offending.
The prosecutor said the man allegedly threatening the girl to remain silent was especially of concern.
Defence barrister Katrina Musgrove told the court evidence against her client was "not particularly strong" and described the matter as a "word-on-word case".
Ms Musgrove said extensive bail conditions, including a curfew, passport surrender, daily reporting and living with family, could mitigate any concerns.
She also told the court it could not be established Enoch would interfere with evidence or contact the child, especially as police had taken possession of his phone.
"He had every opportunity if he wanted to do anything ... to do so," the barrister said, referring to police contacting the alleged offender and searching his home weeks before his arrest.
"He did not run at that point, he did not hide at that point."
Despite agreeing there was a "strong prosecution case", magistrate Robert Cook ultimately granted Enoch's conditional liberty.
The alleged offender is set to face court again in March.
