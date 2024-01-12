'They're playing out of their skin': Can the Capitals dare to dream?

They've spent 18 months at the bottom of the food chain where playoffs seem a world away - but can the Canberra Capitals now dare to dream?
The Capitals have now won four of their past five games to climb off the bottom of the WNBL ladder following an 81-75 win over the Perth Lynx in front of a season-high crowd of 1756 on Thursday night.
A win over the Bendigo Spirit on Sunday could see Canberra move to sixth - a mark which seemed almost impossible just weeks ago.
The Capitals have spent 18 months in the doldrums, claiming last year's wooden spoon after a forgettable two-win season and losing the first eight matches of the 2023-24 campaign.
A stunning resurgence - fuelled by wins over three of the competition's top four teams - has sparked faint hopes of an unlikely playoff berth.
But finals talk is unlikely to breach the Capitals' walls with Canberra still three wins outside the top four with eight games remaining.
"Last year, it was challenging. We learnt a lot," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said.
"I think we are the recipients of a lot of that learning. There were some great players, I never want to disrespect the people and players we had last year.
"But when we look at what we've put together this year, and I'll say it again, what they're going to be next year and the year after, I hope everyone else can see it. Not just me. It's becoming more obvious game after game, win after win.
"Twice as good [as last year]? Irrelevant. But they're playing out of their skins at the moment and we've got to find a way to keep doing more of it."
While Veal - a second-year coach who entered this season still finding her feet in the league - and a young group might not buy into finals chat, you could forgive the true believers.
Then a season-high crowd of 1756 filled the National Convention Centre this week to watch Alex Sharp and Jade Melbourne shine against Perth.
Sharp posted a team-high 25 points and 19 rebounds against her old team, while Melbourne had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
"It is nice to blow Sharpy up, that's her previous team, and it's never really about that but it is important, it's a little personal win," Veal said.
"It's going to be the interesting thing now that we've got a couple of wins, how that shifts our focus and our attention, because when it's loss after loss after loss, it's really easy.
"Everything is geared towards getting that win and doing what we can and banding together. I think we did a great job of that at the start of the season, and now it's shifting for us.
"Now, I think it's really staying in the moment, staying one game at a time, whether it's a top four team or bottom four team, it doesn't really matter because every team is talented."
Capitals fans are entitled to wonder just what might have been if the Capitals were able to close out a handful of games earlier this season.
Four times they have lost by six points or less - but Alex Fowler is confident Canberra have now turned a corner.
"We've just grown so much over this season, every one of us have had to step up in different roles," Fowler said.
"Each person knows what they're meant to do on the court and off the court, and I think everyone gives it 100 per cent.
"These last five games, we've found a way to stay in it for the last five minutes and that's shown for the wins."
