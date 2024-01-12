Man and woman arrested for allegedly stealing electronic goods from Belconnen store

Thousands of dollars' worth of electronic goods were allegedly stolen from a Belconnen store by a Macquarie man and woman on Sunday, police say.
The pair allegedly gained access to the store's rear loading dock at the Westfield shopping centre and took several boxes with electronic goods.
CCTV footage captured two people placing the stolen goods into a white Toyota Corolla.
Police said they linked the 33-year-old man and 44-year-old woman to the alleged theft and arrested the pair on Thursday.
They recovered the allegedly stolen items as well as several registration plates and bank cards in the names of other people, also believed to have been stolen, when they searched the home.
Police said enquiries about the stolen registration plates and bank cards are ongoing.
The man has been charged with aggravated burglary, the joint commission of theft and unlawful possession of stolen property.
The woman, who is subject to a good behaviour order, was charged with aggravated burglary, the joint commission of theft and unlawful possession of stolen property.
The pair will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
