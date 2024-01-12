The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man and woman arrested for allegedly stealing electronic goods from Belconnen store

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of dollars' worth of electronic goods were allegedly stolen from a Belconnen store by a Macquarie man and woman on Sunday, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.