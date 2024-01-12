What to expect from the property market in 2024

After just a 0.5 per cent rise in Canberra home values in 2023, a "mild increase" can be expected in 2024, one property expert says.
However Canberra could be one of the "weaker performers" for property price growth across the capital cities this year, CoreLogic head of residential research Eliza Owen said.
Sellers may also need to slash the sale price of their home to meet buyer expectations in 2024, Ms Owen said.
We asked three property experts their predictions for the Canberra market for the year ahead. Here is what they had to say.
Those who took a coastal break this January may have been paying more than $500 per night to stay in some holiday hot spots, new data has found.
But there were discounts to be found this summer, in places like Mollymook and Broulee.
Some South Coast locations were up to $127 cheaper per night compared to the previous year.
Those with holidays still on their mind might be the perfect buyers for a caravan bush retreat up for sale outside Canberra.
Listed for $500,000 the caravan comes with a huge 7.66-hectare parcel of land.
The van has been kitted out with all the creature comforts for a rural getaway, including a double bed and three bunks, a kitchen and a separate toilet and shower block outside.
Selling agent Steve Lowe of Agent Team Canberra said buyers from the ACT, Sydney and the South Coast had shown interest in the property since it was listed for sale about six months ago.
Finally, two Canberra developers have been banned from managing companies for two years, following their involvement in several failed businesses.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission confirmed Jaime Farrelly and Gary Kelly, former directors of 3 Property Group, were disqualified from managing companies until October 2025.
Mr Farrelly and Mr Kelly have applied to have the decision reviewed.
ASIC's decision was only released this week after the directors' attempt to seek confidentiality and stay orders through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal failed.
AAT deputy president Bernard McCabe refused the orders in December.
He said issuing a confidentiality order would assist the directors in keeping "third parties in the dark" about ASIC's disqualification decision.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
