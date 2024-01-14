Times Past: January 15, 1994

In the years following this article featured in The Canberra Times in 1994, advancing technology has been able to age the universe at 13.7 billion years old, give or take a few billion. However in the early '90s there was a lot of excitement about being on the precipice of making this discovery.
From a galaxy far, far away, learning the universe's secrets.
One of the best kept secrets of the universe - its age - could soon be let out of the bag.
The recently repaired Hubble Space Telescope could hold the answer to the beginning of the universe, and time itself, according to Mount Stromlo director Professor Jeremy Mould.
Using an equation known as the Hubble Constant, Professor Mould and his team hoped to develop a time scale for the existing map of the galaxies to provide more accurate measurements.
The telescope, which has a lifetime of 15 years, would also be used to measure the distances between earth and other distant galaxies.
The age of the universe was estimated to be between 10 and 20 billion years old. But the new "spectacles", or the Wide Field and Planetary Camera (WFPC2), would allow the estimate of the time period to come within a 10 per cent accuracy.
Professor Mould said that the $1.5 billion repair job on the telescope had increased the sharpness of images up to 10 times that of earth-bound telescopes.
NASA announced that the mission to repair the flawed Hubble telescope had been a complete success and that its vision was now acute enough to peer to the far ends of the universe, and to investigate the black holes in space.
The new pictures "mean a lot of exciting work for astronomers and ANU students at Mount Stromlo", according to Professor Mould.
