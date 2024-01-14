The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 15, 1994

By Jess Hollingsworth
January 15 2024 - 12:00am
In the years following this article featured in The Canberra Times in 1994, advancing technology has been able to age the universe at 13.7 billion years old, give or take a few billion. However in the early '90s there was a lot of excitement about being on the precipice of making this discovery.

