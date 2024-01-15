For Pete's sake, boycott the lot of them

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Warning: this column may offend some readers. It contains sarcasm.
Thank heavens for Peter Dutton. Were it not for him, the outrage would have gone unremarked, the insult to our national identity - our pride - unchallenged.
How dare Woolworths decide not to stock Chinese made merchandise celebrating our most sacred day. Sure, it might not be selling as fast as it once did. The cheap green and gold inflatable thongs and poorly stitched boxing kangaroo boardshorts made in factories on the outskirts of Shenzhen from last year might be in landfill now. But, seriously Woolworths, where is your national pride?
And now Aldi has gone and done the same. You might find a trombone or orbital sander you never knew you needed in the middle aisle but an Aussie flag beach towel? Forget it. Same with Kmart, which struggled to offload all its Halloween and Christmas tat.
Peter's standing up on all our behalves. King Canute (also spelled Cnut but beware of autocorrect) commanding the woke tide to stay back from our shining shores. He's put aside the woes of his disaster-wracked home state, Queensland, to rail against a corporate giant that's clearly a bigger threat to our way of life than climate change will ever be.
He's called on Australians to boycott the supermarket chain. But why stop there?
Where's Peter's call to boycott electricity? Too much of it - almost 37 per cent of it last financial year - now comes from renewable energy, which is about as woke as it gets. And as for those Teslas, how dare they become Australia's most popular new vehicle in 2023. Even our roads are filling up with woke EVs. They're coming for your weekend!
It doesn't end there.
Sport has gone woke. The NRL, the AFL, even cricket - all woke and headed for the boycott bin.
Big business - the Coalition's natural ally when it was still relevant - woke beyond redemption. We're not talking Twiggy Forrest here; he was born woke but refrained from taking a position on the Voice. We're talking Qantas, Wesfarmers, Rio Tinto and BHP, which all supported it. Boycott them, Peter. Cancel them. (Oh wait, isn't that what woke people do?)
Even the ADF has reverted to "wokism" (whatever that is). As defence minister, Peter banned woke morning teas on special days that promoted inclusion or even mental health awareness. Now, that ban has been reversed and we're awaiting the Opposition Leader's call to boycott the army, which is helping to clean up the mess in Queensland.
We're also waiting for him to out the Bureau of Meteorology for its woke climate data, the Farmers Federation for aiming for a carbon neutral beef industry by 2030, the NSW Country Women's Association for advocating for the protection of koala habitat and John Farnham for writing that woke anthem, The Voice. Boycott 'em all, Pete.
And boycott the media too. At least until January is done and the silly season comes to an end. You mightn't have noticed, Pete, but we've all been enjoying our pollie-free summer. And very few of us had noticed the absence of Australia Day merch. We're more concerned about the price of lamb chops. Perhaps you should be too.
THEY SAID IT: "Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all others because you were born in it." - George Bernard Shaw
