For Pete's sake, boycott the lot of them

"You've touched a nerve," writes Anita. "I'm fed up to the back teeth with endless surveys and stress, we're under no obligation to do this for them. Unless an incentive is offered, I make a point of deleting the survey. The first question should be: What's in it for me? If the answer is simply a chance to win, forget it. I never win raffles etc and we need to know the ratio of winners to entries before contemplating this as an incentive. I suspect no one wins, or else they've already awarded the prize to a relative. How do we check for honesty in this promotion? An alternative incentive for completing the survey could include discounted movie tickets, loyalty card points, a small gift posted in the mail. Whatever! But not nothing!"

