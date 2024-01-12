Man leads officers on pursuit, found hiding under a bed: police

A 28-year-old man tried evading officers by hiding under a bed, after allegedly dodging authorities for two days, police say.
Police say officers spotted the Theodore man in a grey Holden Cruze on Wednesday and believed he was driving while his license was disqualified.
They first tried to stop him on Johnson Drive. But they say he sped away when they tried to pull over the vehicle.
On Thursday about 6.30pm, police say they saw the same Cruze in Tharwa and followed it in unmarked police cars.
They tried to stop it on a residential street in Theodore but the driver allegedly again sped away.
He narrowly avoided crashing into a police vehicle but then crashed into a wall before fleeing.
Officers found the extensively damaged Holden Cruze at a home in Theodore.
Another occupant told police the driver had fled, but they searched the house and found him hiding under a bed.
The man was arrested and then tested positive for drugs during a screening test at the police station.
He has been charged with driving while disqualified, aggravated furious, reckless or dangerous driving and having prescribed drug in oral fluid or blood.
He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or has dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist police, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7644411.
