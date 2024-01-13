Big Bash impact, Smith's Test move and a helicopter ride: Warner opens up

Few command column inches and television time quite like David Warner.
Which is why his arrival via helicopter to the SCG for a sold-out Twenty20 game felt so fitting, and why his return to Canberra has Sydney Thunder officials anticipating a crowd of more than 10,000 for a Big Bash clash with the Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval on Sunday night.
And it's why you listen when Warner talks about Steve Smith's move to the top of the Australian Test order.
Because in his 112-Test career, Warner became one of Australia's greatest opening batters of all time. He is inside the country's top five Test run scorers and dominated across three formats for more than a decade.
So, Warner's thoughts on Smith moving to the vacant slot at the top of the Test XI - ahead of a specialist opener - for next week's opening Test against the West Indies in Adelaide?
"I think it's a challenge for him, he doesn't like waiting. For Steve, he will fit into any position, it doesn't matter what. He's the best batter and at the end of the day, when you're the best batter, you'll always adapt," Warner said.
"He's got the technique Steve Smith has. He likes to walk across and get it to the leg side and get it away there. Of late, people have been bowling short to him when he first gets in, but he finds a way. Early on, they're going to have to try and swing the ball and pitch the ball up, and he is going to be allowed to get into his game and get into the rhythm of how he can bat. He can dictate.
"Quite clearly that role has opened there at No.4 for Greeny [Cameron Green] or [Matt] Renshaw. It's a good taste for Greeny if he gets that nod at No.4. Smithy has probably got another year or two in him, Usman [Khawaja] probably another year or two in him. They're going to have to look for two new guys at the top of the order.
"To get that No.4 replacement, that's your foundation at three and four. If they can knuckle that down, they've got a base in the middle. They just have to look out for some more openers."
Warner's return to the Big Bash was mixed. He top-scored for the Thunder with 37, but his side would fail to capitalise on a blistering start and fall to the Steve O'Keefe inspired-Sixers on Friday.
The result means Sunday will be Canberra's final taste of the Big Bash this summer, with the Sixers' win in the Sydney derby killing off any hopes of Adelaide finishing third and hosting a final at Manuka Oval.
Warner won't be making a grand entrance in Canberra - with his helicopter trip a necessity so he could attend his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley before making it to the SCG - even if a flight over Canberra would take him across Parliament House and Lake Burley Griffin.
"It was great coming in over the stadium here and seeing all the fans lined up was awesome," Warner said.
"Obviously there was a bit of piss-taking by Sean Abbott coming in on the Lime bike just down the road there. I knew that was coming, he messaged me yesterday.
"I've been on helicopters plenty of times before, but just to be there [at the wedding] with my brother was awesome.
"It was an awesome day, it was good to be there and happy to see them get married and both of them say 'I do'. It was awesome to see my parents there with a tear in their eye. I had a tear in my eye. He's a great brother, a really good brother, and he's got a great wife.
"In the situation we were, we needed to win all three games. I signed a contract to play for the Thunder if I'm available, so it was good to come back here and give back."
