EVs will cost almost as much as a petrol car for long road trips

Re your recent report "Could an EV slash your holiday costs?" (January 11). The article quotes some questionable claims made by the Climate Council.
It suggests that most internal combustion engine vehicles consume 11.1 litres per 100 kilometres. My 2.3 tonne SUV consumes around nine litres per 100 kilometres. A late model Toyota Camry uses on average about 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres and 5.4 litres per 100 kilometres on the highway. The average electric vehicle (say a Tesla model 3) is about the same size as a Camry.
We are told that switching to an EV could slash the cost of road trips by hundreds of dollars. That may be true where the EV is home-charged but the article makes its claims in respect of long-distance holiday trips - including a journey across the Nullarbor - where home charging isn't an option.
Using a petrol price of $1.95 a litre a Camry would cost $11.70 per 100 kilometres on a road trip.
A typical EV would use around 17 kilowatt hour per 100km on the highway at an average power cost of $0.60 per kWh. The EV operating cost on a long highway trip is around $10.20 per 100 kilometres. That's only slightly better than the Camry. It certainly wouldn't deliver massive savings - even before the difference in purchase price is taken into account.
I own a BYD Atto 3 EV. Around town and for shorter trips the operating cost is indeed extremely low, even zero with photovoltaic panels. But for long trips that rely on fast charging along the way the operating cost is similar to a small petrol vehicle.
I've rarely seen a more stupid comment from an Australian politician than Dutton suggesting a boycott of Woolworths for not selling Australia Day items.
This is dog whistling beyond dog whistling. Whether someone buys Australia Day merchandise has nothing to do with patriotism or love of Australia.
We have community members helping each other and contributing every day to making Australia a better place.
I'm sure the vast majority of them don't buy Australia Day items from Woollies and won't now boycott Woollies and throw a hissy fit because they're no longer stocking certain items.
Being patriotic means being a good citizen, helping others and representing positive values. Some of our most patriotic citizens are newly arrived migrants who appreciate the opportunities available to them in Australia and contribute enormously to making this a better place.
The date of Australia Day is a contentious issue for Indigenous Australians but when a change of date is suggested the tedious accusations of "woke, cancel culture" are applied.
Readers may be confused how "a very small percentage of the Australian community" (Alan Leitch, Letters, January 12) could be responsible for such reduced demand for Australia Day themed merchandise that Woolworths and Big W will no longer stock it.
If they google "survey on Australia Day" they'll find research by the Australia Institute in December 2019, which suggests that Australia Day has significant problems with its brand recognition.
It also seems that quite large percentages of people would be comfortable with a different approach.
Surveys show the majority of Australians support January 26 as our national day, Australia Day.
Yet a small section of the Indigenous community (and their supporters) hangers-on make a great deal of noise each year saying it is "invasion day" and should not be celebrated.
Now 80 or so local councils, Woolworths, Big W, Kmart and Aldi have effectively cancelled Australia Day without consulting ratepayers, customers or staff.
Soon the federal government will bow down to the constant loud pressure from the radical few and cancel January 26 as our national day.
How will we celebrate our great multicultural nation, which includes the Indigenous community, then? I cannot understand why the majority of Australians who support our national day don't make more noise in support of it.
A timely editorial in The Canberra Times ("Climate change brings weather events", January 11) on the very worrying world we now live in because of climate change and resultant extreme weather events.
But what a tragedy that the media and politicians in Australia and globally have dragged the chain on highlighting the need for action and taking the necessary steps to deal with global warming.
Particular opprobrium in Australia should be directed at the LNP for its years of inaction and the Murdoch media for its baseless climate scare campaigns on such required action.
Future generations should remember this.
M Flint of Erindale tells us (Letters, January 5) "Labor is not up to the job" and that it is short on achievement, fortitude and intellectual horsepower.
Question time where the business of government is given a spirited airing would suggest that the opposite was true.
The shadow treasurer won't ask the Treasurer a question.
He may be intimidated by Dr Chalmer's solid grasp of his portfolio and the back up he has from the Assistant Treasurer and Assistant Minister Dr Andrew Leigh.
He would also be mindful of the further economic muscle and considerable intellectual capacity available from the back bench. Our local boy Dr Daniel Mulino and Dr Andrew Charlton come to mind.
Given the miserable performance of the current opposition in the last government Labor seems to be doing a credible job; not just governing for the next election but planning for the future.
It is addressing the big issues, particularly those associated with climate change irresponsibly neglected by the previous government and has foreign affairs back on track.
It is also working well with business on longer term issues.
I am afraid that the days of five-day Test cricket are coming to an end. There are many reasons for it and it will be a very difficult task to reverse them.
The advancement of technology is forcing us to work odd hours. We are not working some fixed hours a day. Globalisation of the economy is compelling us to stay in contact almost 24 hours a day with many countries right around the world.
Many cricket lovers cannot afford to take a day off to go to the field and watch cricket. It is becoming a very time-consuming matter.
The other reason is the popularity gained by the shorter version of the game. T20 has gained popularity and has reached a dizzy height.
The money being offered for playing the shorter version of cricket is amazing. I do congratulate the players for their achievement as it is their bread and butter.
In his book The Stages of Economic Growth: A Non-Communist Manifesto (1960) W W Rostow forecast the "age of high mass consumption" as the final stage of society under the capitalist system of development.
Australia has clearly reached that stage because we are informed Australian "consumers were expected to spend more than $23 billion in this year's Boxing Day sales". Imagine then the consumption pattern in America, the world's most gluttonous and wasteful country.
How is climate change to be addressed with that kind of mass consumption?
"We can chase down all our enemies, Bring them to their knees, We can bomb the world to pieces, But we can't bomb it into peace." These words from a Michael Franti song seem so tragically apt for the ongoing disaster in Gaza.
Surely the Israeli government must see the futility of its strategy to relentlessly pound Gaza from the air, sea and land, leading to the inevitable death of so many innocent civilians.
Hamas committed unforgivable atrocities on October 7 but Israel's military "solution" is no solution at all. This strategy will ultimately foster increased hatred from Palestinians towards Israel and make any long-term settlement even more difficult.
Before Mokhles Sidden gets too irate at the Albanese government (Letters, January 11), he should learn how things operate. Zoning and local parks are a council or state responsibility and have little to do with the federal government. As for the reptiles and magpies in the parks: it's called "wildlife". Deal with it.
