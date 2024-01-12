Australian personnel support strikes on Houthis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that Australia has supported "precision strikes" on targets in Yemen as part of international action to curb Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.
It is understood Australian defence personnel provided non-operational support for strikes jointly undertaken by US and UK forces earlier today Australian time.
The strike came after the Houthis launched "numerous" missiles and drones attacking ships, including British and American vessels, on January 9, Mr Albanese said.
The UN Security Council passed a resolution the following day condemning the attacks.
In a joint statement with the leaders of the US, the UK, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, South Korea and Bahrain, Mr Albanese said the Australian-supported strikes were undertaken following numerous warnings to the Houthis, and in accordance with the UN Charter.
"These precision strikes were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world's most critical waterways," the statement said.
The Houthis have launched more than two dozen attacks on international shipping since mid-November, actions which Mr Albanese said were "illegal, dangerous and destabilising".
The joint US and UK strikes, also supported by the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, demonstrated a "shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," the statement said.
While the aim was to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, "we will not hesitate to defend lives and protect the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats," the leaders said.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden described the strikes as a "defensive action" which was a "direct response" to Houthi attacks on ships navigating the Red Sea.
"These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," Mr Biden said, adding that more than 2000 ships had so far been forced to divert away from the Red Sea, causing weeks of delays.
"The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has been united and resolute," Mr Biden said.
"Today's defensive action follows [an] extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels' escalating attacks against commercial vessels," he said. "These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes."
