'He will always be our seven': Raiders travel to Sydney to farewell Dargan

Troy Dargan "will always be our seven".
The jerseys lining the stage at the halfback's funeral told the tale of his rugby league journey - from Parramatta to Norths Devils and Brisbane, the Cook Islands, from South Sydney to Manly and Canberra.
Which is why Raiders players and staff travelled to Sydney for Dargan's funeral at Warwick Farm on Friday.
The 26-year-old was on holidays in the Cook Islands with his family when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in the early hours of Christmas Day.
The service commenced with an Aboriginal smoking ceremony as people made their way into the venue, where he was remembered as "dedicated, humble, thoughtful, caring and cheeky".
"That was him," Raiders elite pathways coach Chris Hutchison said.
"I was very lucky, the first time I saw 'TJ' was at Cabramatta, playing for the Cabra 14s. I backed up a week later at Cabramatta and to watch him play for Westfields. I walked away from the footy that day and I spoke to my good mate and assistant coach and said 'that's our seven', and he always will be our seven.
"These last few months having TJ around again down in Canberra have been awesome. We spent some good times together and he was very determined and committed to improving his game and getting back to where he wanted to be.
"Be it video sessions, tackling, or passing extras, he had that look in his eye again. He told me what he wanted to do and I was sure we could get him there. Showing the type of person he was, he assisted me doing some coaching with the juniors coming through [Harold Matthews and SG Ball] at the Raiders.
"TJ always wanted you to be proud of him. I could see it, I could feel it. It's up to us now to do all we can in whatever we do, to make him proud of us."
Dargan sustained fatal injuries when he crashed his motorbike by the Aitutaki Airport in the early hours of Christmas morning on his way back to his accommodation.
Cook Islands police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the motorcycle accident which led to Dargan's death.
An effort to bring Dargan's body home raised $69,490.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.