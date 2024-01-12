Defiant Canberrans splurge on food, grog but essentials top the menu

Canberrans splurged on dining out and alcohol in November but cut back heavily on furniture, household goods and other entertainment.
In keeping with the rest of the country, people in the ACT found much of their money in the second last month of 2023 going on food and fuel as soaring global prices pushed up costs at the bowser.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures indicate transport-related expenditure last November was up 8.9 per cent from a year earlier.
However, defying the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates, many prioritised going out. Spending at restaurants, cafes and hotels in November was 8.2 per cent higher than 12 months earlier.
That largesse did not extend to other areas of discretionary spending. Even with the Black Friday sales, purchases of furnishings, electronics and other household goods was down 5.3 per cent and spending on cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other recreation fell 6.3 per cent.
Nationally, surging fuel prices and health costs forced households to dig deep and spending on the Black Friday sales was barely up on the previous year.
Outlays for essentials including food, petrol and healthcare jumped almost 6 per cent in the 12 months to November, according to the ABS, leaving little extra to spend on optional items like clothes, household goods and entertainment.
In all, discretionary spending was up just 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, far weaker than the 7.4 per cent jump recorded in November 2022.
ABS head of business statistics Robert Ewing said last November's 3.1 per cent lift in spending was largely driven by purchases of essential goods and services.
The result highlights the financial pressure millions of households are under from rising prices, high interest rates and surging housing costs.
Real wages have been going backwards for most of the past year, household savings rates have plunged and the proportion of disposable income going on mortgage repayments is at record levels.
But these factors have failed deter many from plunging into the property market.
New home loans in November were up more than 13 per cent from a year earlier.
While investors account for much of the increase, Commonwealth Bank Stephen Wu said borrowing by first home buyers has been particularly strong, growing almost 26 per cent in the 12 months to November.
Mr Wu said the lift in borrowing was "consistent with rising turnover in the housing market".
While the November interest rate hike crimped the borrowing capacity of home buyers, sales volumes have increased.
Meanwhile, he said, the usual relationship between borrowing and house prices had "broken down".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.