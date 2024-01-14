The Canberra Times
Any decisions to go to war should be made by the Parliament

By Letters to the Editor
January 15 2024 - 5:30am
The decision to commit Australia to war should be made by Parliament, not just the Prime Minister of the day. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
I wholeheartedly agree with Crispin Hull ("Why we made two of the worst government decisions in Australia's history", January 9), and with other many other citizens, that Parliament should legislate to prohibit cabinet being able to send Australia into war without parliamentary approval.

